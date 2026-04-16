3 Countries. 16 Cities. And 1 Website to Plan a Perfect Summer of World Cup Travel

For dedicated fans eyeing the 2026 World Cup across 16 cities, navigating the travel logistics can seem daunting, but Skyscanner offers a streamlined solution with its team-based flight discovery and comprehensive booking tools.

The 2026 World Cup is nearly upon us, and if you’re a dedicated soccer — or football, for the purists — fan, you may be planning to attend some of the matches. But if you’ve been procrastinating, or if you plan on following your favorite team (side, for those purists) from city to city as they advance deeper into the tournament, logistics planning is going to be, well… a nightmare.



We have an answer: Skyscanner.

Skyscanner is a travel site offering a team-based flight discovery tool that lets you choose your squad (or individual match) and quickly find airline flights to their host city. But there’s more. A lot more. As a full-service travel site, there are a bevy of other tools: You can book hotels and rental cars, and pour over a detailed, insightful, insider-y guide to your coming summer soccer destination. Everying is deal-centric, aimed at getting you the best experience at the best price.

Once you’ve compared routes (including nearby airports) and planned your itineraries, you can book the full trip through Skyscanner.

If you’ve already got your match tickets, you’ll probably want to get going on those bookings. We’ll let you get after it.

Meet your guide Shelby Slauer Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com. More from Shelby Slauer »