3 Countries. 16 Cities. And 1 Website to Plan a Perfect Summer of World Cup Travel

The 2026 World Cup is nearly upon us, and if you’re a dedicated soccer — or football, for the purists — fan, you may be planning to attend some of the matches. But if you’ve been procrastinating, or if you plan on following your favorite team (side, for those purists) from city to city as they advance deeper into the tournament, logistics planning is going to be, well… a nightmare.
We have an answer: Skyscanner.
Skyscanner is a travel site offering a team-based flight discovery tool that lets you choose your squad (or individual match) and quickly find airline flights to their host city. But there’s more. A lot more. As a full-service travel site, there are a bevy of other tools: You can book hotels and rental cars, and pour over a detailed, insightful, insider-y guide to your coming summer soccer destination. Everying is deal-centric, aimed at getting you the best experience at the best price.
Once you’ve compared routes (including nearby airports) and planned your itineraries, you can book the full trip through Skyscanner.
If you’ve already got your match tickets, you’ll probably want to get going on those bookings. We’ll let you get after it.
Where Are Soccer Fans Traveling for This Summer’s World Cup?Airbnb shared some data about that very question
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