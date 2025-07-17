For Travelers. Not Tourists.

Subscribe
Leisure > Travel

The Problem With Influencer-Led Travel

What started as a way to build community has turned into a content machine, one that’s often at odds with the places it claims to celebrate

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
July 17, 2025 11:05 am EDT
A photographer taking a picture of an influencer in front of a sky of hot air balloons
We came, we saw, we got pics for the 'gram.
Mesut Kaya on Unsplash

Influencer-led travel is having a moment. According to The Times, these group trips, often organized by content creators in partnership with companies like TrovaTrip and Plotpackers, are booming. The model is simple: influencers curate an itinerary, promote it to their followers and sell spots on the trip. Oh, and the Instagrammer, YouTuber or TikToker comes along, too.

These trips are sold under the banner of community, connection and “once-in-a-lifetime” access. But they’re also a monetization tool — another revenue stream in the influencer economy.

This trend didn’t come out of nowhere. Travel influencers started gaining serious traction a decade ago, and in the years since, they’ve carved out a real foothold in the industry, specifically with Gen Z. And who can blame these young travelers? This is a generation raised on smartphones and social media, shaped as much by online personalities as Boomers were by JFK. Now, as they enter adulthood and start planning their own bucket-list getaways, it makes sense that they’d look to those same voices, and trust them enough to spend real money.

Here’s where I start to take issue. I’ve long been skeptical of most travel influencers. Many — not all, but many — come off as disingenuous at best and irresponsible at worst, and those tendencies appear to extend to these trips. Case in point: in July 2024, the influencer Molly Thompson led a 16-person trip to Bali, charging £1,410 (about $1,890) per person, as The Times detailed in its story. I don’t know much about Thompson personally, so I won’t speculate on her platform or intentions. But what I can say is that, at the time, Bali was already buckling under the pressure of overtourism. A surge in both international and domestic arrivals was straining the island’s infrastructure, natural resources and local culture — a reality well known to anyone even loosely tied to the travel industry.

The 100 Best Travel Products
The 100 Best Travel Products
 Editor-approved essentials that’ll make your travels better

There’s nothing inherently wrong with leading group trips. Regenerative tourism is gaining momentum — a practice where travelers leave a destination better than they found it — and someone like Thompson could, in theory, be well-positioned to support that shift. But according to The Times, her trip itinerary included snorkeling, temple tours and sacred monkey forests, with “photo opportunities aplenty.” That doesn’t exactly scream sustainability.

There is research to suggest that influencers who are passionate about environmental issues can encourage their audiences to travel more responsibly. A recent study out of Penn State’s School of Hospitality Management found that influencers can play a role in promoting pro-environmental behavior. But that doesn’t seem to be the primary goal for these influencer jaunts. The goal, at least from where I’m sitting, is content and monetization.

Look, I’ve visited over-touristed destinations, and I’ve posted plenty of photos of myself. But I try to be thoughtful about my footprint and where my money is going. If I’m booking a tour or traveling with a guide, I do the research. If my dollars are going straight into someone else’s pocket, I want it to feel like a net positive for the location I’m visiting.

For me, influencer-led travel seems like a great way to fuel the fire of overtourism. Sure, everyone gets the shot for social, but it’s the destination that pays the price.

Man's best friend is also man's best travel companion
Everything I’ve Learned From Traveling With My Dog for 12 Years
The one packing habit no one can seem to talk themselves out of
How Many Pairs of Underwear Do You Need to Travel With?
A guided tour of Nepal and India
I Don’t Like to Travel Alone. This Small Group Tour Changed My Mind.
A tourist taking a photo of the Taj Mahal with their camera phone
Your Camera Phone Is Ruining the View

Leisure > Travel
Lindsay Rogers is the Travel Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.

Recommended

Suggested for you

Two people playing park golf
Golf's Answer to Pickleball Is Spreading Across the US
Tylenol boxes
Scientists Just Had a Breakthrough In Understanding Tylenol
Two men sitting on a hill overlooking a forest view.
Could an “Outdoor Therapist” Help You Hit the Reset Button?
The road trip you didn't know you needed
A Guide to the Loneliest Road in America
Prince Bertil of Sweden playing Boccia at Sainte Maxime, France 1977.
7 Global Games to Play With Friends This Summer
A woman in athletic clothing climbs an outdoor city staircase, showcasing strong posture and gait.
What Your “Stair Technique” Says About Your Body

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

A photographer taking a picture of an influencer in front of a sky of hot air balloons

The Problem With Influencer-Led Travel

An image of a margarita cocktail in front of a departures board at an airport

JFK Is Getting a Pop-Up Lounge for People Who Miss Flights

An exterior photo of the Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof hotel

Hilton Opens Its First Canopy Hotel in South Africa

United Airlines jet

United Bolsters Winter Service to Mexico’s Pacific Coast

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week