How Many Pairs of Underwear Do You Need to Travel With?

Inside the Great Underwear Packing Debate

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
June 25, 2025 1:49 pm EDT
The one packing habit no one can seem to talk themselves out of
“How many pairs of underwear are you packing for a 17-day trip?”

That was the question posed in a recent Thread that popped up on my feed — and, frankly, the responses were as varied as they were unhinged.

Naturally, I have thoughts. The “underwear packing debate” is one I’ve had more times than I care to admit (including at work), and it never fails to inspire strong opinions. This isn’t exactly new territory either. Back in 2021, T-Pain famously tweeted: Am I the only one who packs enough underwear as if I plan on shitting my pants every day of the trip?” The internet’s verdict? A resounding no. As fate would have it, the lion’s share of us do pack underwear as if we plan to shit our pants everyday of the trip.

I travel a lot — for both work and fun — and I’ve got packing down to a science. Carry-on only? Easy. But when it comes to underwear, I don’t make any concessions. I’m not saying I pack two pairs for every day, but I am absolutely bringing one per day, plus a handful of extras. Do I ever dip into the backup reserve? Rarely, though, that never stops me from doing it anyway. Even when I know I’ll have access to laundry, whether it’s an Airbnb washer or a hotel service, I can’t help myself.

So why is that?

For starters, it’s just easier to overpack underwear. You wouldn’t pack 14 pairs of jeans *just in case* — the weight and bulk would be outrageous. But the average pair of underwear clocks in at around 0.3 lbs. (a thing I actually Googled), so even a generous supply won’t add much weight or take up too much space in your bag.

Then there’s the rewearing factor. Most of us pack with the assumption we’ll repeat outfits — shirts, pants, maybe a sweatshirt. But underwear? That’s where we draw the line. No one plans to rewear underwear. And judging by the Thread replies, people will go to great lengths to avoid it — including packing 34 pairs for a 17-day trip. Sure, in a pinch you could buy more, but it’s not exactly like snagging an extra toothbrush at the hotel gift shop.

All that said, there might be a deeper reason behind the underwear-hoarding impulse. According to Gabrielle Schreyer-Hoffman, a licensed clinical psychologist interviewed by The HuffPost, underwear can provide a sense of emotional security. “Many people may associate underwear with security, as it’s been a daily staple from birth — first diapers, then underwear,” she explained. “These items offer a sense of comfort and routine.”

In the same report, William Schroeder, co-owner of Just Mind Counseling, pointed out that the instinct varies from person to person — and in some cases, the nuts-and-bolts kind of neuroses might be driving the decision. “This could tie into personality traits or individual history,” he said. “I know some travelers who bring two pairs and wash them regularly. They embrace uncertainty and prefer to travel light…Others who present as more anxious or neurotic may prefer the safety of knowing there’s no chance they’ll run out.”

And that all tracks…to a degree. But when I’m packing, I’m not exactly reflecting on the emotional comfort of diapers from three decades ago. Rather, I’m thinking that there’s a distinct possibility I shit myself everyday, twice a day, for two weeks.

Which, I guess, means that I present as neurotic.

Lindsay Rogers is the Travel Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.

