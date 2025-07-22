This Fall, Gulf Air Will Connect New York City and Bahrain

If you’ve been looking to visit Bahrain in the not-so-distant future, it’s about to get significantly easier. The island nation’s state airline, Gulf Air, recently announced it was resuming service connecting Bahrain and North America. Specifically, it’s adding service to and from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, beginning on October 1, 2025. Gulf Air plans to have three weekly flights to New York beginning that month.



“This service aligns with Gulf Air’s strategy of calibrated expansion and serving strategic markets, providing passengers with greater choice and convenience for travel, through Bahrain International Airport, between Bahrain and North America, and beyond, supporting the connectivity strategy of the Kingdom,” said Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Goh in a statement.



New York isn’t the only destination Gulf Air is set to add service to. Earlier this year, the airline announced plans to resume service to Nairobi, Kenya, a destination it last had flights to in 2012. Last year, the airline was ranked 41st on the World Airline Awards, with the consulting group Skytrax awarding it three stars.

As Edward Russell noted at The Points Guy, this isn’t Gulf Air’s first time serving the U.S. market, but it’s been a while since the airline did so. The airline had previously connected Bahrain and New York City in 1997. Russell reports this is also part of a larger expansion Gulf Air has planned that will play out between now and 2030.