Emirates Hints at Economy Class Renovations

Often, when an airline that makes long-haul flights hints that renovations are coming, it means that business class is getting an upgrade. That’s understandable: travelers already willing to pay a premium for more amenities may well be willing to pay an even larger premium for even nicer amenities. Occasionally, though, the upgrades are a little more wide-ranging in who they affect — something that could make for a more comfortable flight for everyone on board.



This week, David Flynn at Executive Traveller reported this week that Emirates’ president, Sir Tim Clark, recently spoke of a big change to the airline’s Economy class seating — but was less clear about whether this concept would actually become a reality.



Clark told Executive Traveller that he was aware of the challenges of keeping people comfortable for the full length of a flight in excess of 16 hours. He also said that he had an idea in mind that could make that experience far more comfortable. “[I]t requires a lot of seat geometry to come into play, and at the moment I’m confident I can get it out through the hangar doors,” Clark said.



The good news is that the airline has developed a seat prototype; the bad news is that Clark isn’t sure if the concept will be compliant with aviation regulations.

In an article on the possible changes coming to Emirates’ economy class for One Mile at a Time, Ben Schlappig focused on one aspect of Clark’s concept: the idea that this could involve a change in the way the seats use vertical space.



“[H]ow can seat height be used to radically improve comfort?” Schlappig asked — and that’s the big question. If there is a way to easily upgrade long-haul economy class, however, it could give Emirates a boost — and potentially get other airlines thinking in a similar direction.