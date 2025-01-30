For Travelers. Not Tourists.

Subscribe
Leisure > Travel

Is This the Beginning of the Second Supersonic Age?

Boom’s XB-1 jet broke the sound barrier for the first time, but a commercial aircraft is still years away

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
January 30, 2025 12:22 pm EST
Boom's XB-1 demonstrator aircraft, which broke the sound barrier for the first time on Tuesday January 28, 2025
Boom's XB-1 demonstrator aircraft broke the sound barrier for the first time on Tuesday.
Boom

It happened, folks. On Tuesday, Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 jet — colloquially known as “Son of Concorde,” a reference to the retired commercial aircraft which flew from New York to London in three hours — reached supersonic speeds, breaking the sound barrier for the first time.

The demonstrator aircraft hit a top speed of Mach 1.122, according to Boom, marking “the first time an independently developed jet has broken the sound barrier.” This comes after the 10th and 11th test flights of the XB-1 on December 19 and January 10, respectively, both reached Mach 0.95, on the cusp of supersonic speed.

“We are so back,” Boom founder and CEO Blake Scholl posted to X following the flight.

This milestone has been a long time coming. Whispers of a second age of supersonic jets have long echoed through the halls of the airline industry, and Boom has been teasing the idea of an independently developed, commercially viable supersonic airliner for years. Boom’s proposed passenger aircraft, dubbed the Overture, is in development with plans to transport up to 80 passengers across the Atlantic in just 3.5 hours — but it’s not expected to be ready for commercial flights until 2030.

Advancements of this caliber are always exciting, though it’s important to remember that the last supersonic era came to an end in part due to the cataclysmic Air France crash in Paris back in 2000 that resulted in 113 total casualties. Though even prior to that accident, the Concorde aircraft had its flaws. As our correspondent Josh Sims reported last August, both the cost of fueling that supersonic jet and the noise it made played major roles in its downfall.

“When an aircraft approaches the speed of sound — at 767 mph — pressure disturbances build up in waves around it and, rather than pass around the fuselage sequentially as they might at sub-sonic speeds, begin to bunch up together,” Sims explained “Collectively, these compressed waves produce the sonic boom, a noise loud enough to shake the crockery and scare the horses at ground level.”

Where’s the Second Supersonic Age We Were Promised?
Where’s the Second Supersonic Age We Were Promised?
 The return of supersonic travel is being touted by aviation giants and startups alike, but it’s slow going when your goal is breaking the sound barrier

As a consequence, a number of nations, the U.S. included, banned the supersonic boom over land, which understandably hampered operations. Having to rely almost exclusively on transatlantic flights is hardly a sustainable business model for an airline, and it stands to reason that this could be an issue this time around, too. That, however, has not deterred major airlines from wanting in: As of the time of writing, Boom has 130 orders and pre-orders from American Airlines, United Airlines and Japan Airlines.

If you find yourself in the undeterred camp, know that Scholl has previously expressed hopes that Boom’s offerings will eventually include flights to “anywhere in the world in four hours for $100.” In the interim, you can expect “fares similar to first and business class,” according to its website.

But it might be better to look to history as a guide rather than Boom itself. It cost somewhere in the vicinity of $5,000 to take the original Concorde from New York City to London — and that was 20 years ago. In other words, if the noise doesn’t get to you, the price just might.

More Like This

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in San Antonio
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in San Antonio
United Airlines jet
Airlines Add Flights to Get Chiefs, Eagles Fans to the Super Bowl
Stapleford emerges from from the trees on a shady trail. Sketches of Roman columns in the corners of the photo, for artistic flair.
Riding a Bike Along Britain’s Remaining “Roman Roads”
Zero Bond, NYC, 2023
Hamptons Space Previously Linked to Zero Bond Has a New Owner

Leisure > Travel
Lindsay Rogers is the Travel Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of images of electric vehicles from Americans who we interviewed about their EV experience
We Interviewed 6 New EV Buyers. One Year Later, Do They Regret It?
Mound of Butter painting by Antoine Vollon
We Tasted and Ranked 12 of the Best Grocery Store Butters
An edit featuring two shirtless men flexing in front of a light green background.
Hey, Man: You Have Six Weeks to Get Fit for a Dating Show
Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked
Woodford Reserve’s Best Bourbon Is Finally Available Nationwide
Ulysse Nardin BLAST [AMOUREUXPEINTRE]; Shinola Circadian Monster 36; Chopard L.U.C LUNAR ONE; Tudor Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue; Mark II Fulcrum 39
The Best Watches of the Past Month
An illustration of men pushing stones up a hill, with one man leading the way.
The Fully Optimized Day

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Boom's XB-1 demonstrator aircraft, which broke the sound barrier for the first time on Tuesday January 28, 2025

Is This the Beginning of the Second Supersonic Age?

United Airlines jet

Airlines Add Flights to Get Chiefs, Eagles Fans to the Super Bowl

Zero Bond, NYC, 2023

Hamptons Space Previously Linked to Zero Bond Has a New Owner

Spirit Airlines plane

Spirit Airlines Modified Its Dress Code for Travelers

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Daniel Roth Extra Plat Souscription, one of our favorite new watches from LVMH Watch Week 2025

The Best Timepieces From LVMH Watch Week

Ulysse Nardin BLAST [AMOUREUXPEINTRE]; Shinola Circadian Monster 36; Chopard L.U.C LUNAR ONE; Tudor Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue; Mark II Fulcrum 39

The Best Watches of the Past Month

Three smartphones showing different views of the new e-book app from Bookshop.org

Bookshop Takes Aim at Another Pillar of Amazon’s Book Empire

Goldbelly x NFL Crawfish Kit

Goldbelly Simplified Your Super Bowl Party Spread