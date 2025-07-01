For Travelers. Not Tourists.

BermudAir Expands With Nonstop Flights to Anguilla

AnguillAir will debut in Baltimore and Boston, with service expected to begin in December

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 1, 2025 11:34 am EDT
BermudAir planes at the gate at an airport
BermudAir's new offshoot AnguillAir is coming to Boston and Baltimore.
BermudAir

Last year, the startup airline BermudAir looked back on its first year in business with plenty to be happy about. As Edward Russell reported for The Points Guy, the airline expanded its reach within the U.S. and Canada from three airports to seven; its nonstop flights to Bermuda have also received high marks from passengers. Now, it’s expanding yet again — this time with a new destination.

The airline is adding nonstop service from two U.S. cities — Baltimore and Boston — to Anguilla. Instead of keeping the same name, these new flights will take to the skies under the moniker AnguillAir. If all goes as planned, service will begin in December.

BermudAir founder and CEO Adam Scott described this expansion as part of a larger effort to “strengthen island connections, deliver extraordinary service, and create lasting economic value for Bermuda and beyond.”

There’s another element to BermudAir’s expansion, and that has to do with infrastructure on Anguilla itself. Earlier this year, Travel Weekly reported that Anguilla’s government had committed to renovating and expanding the facilities at Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport.

“Our agreement with BermudAir to launch nonstop service from the U.S. Northeast is a crucial first step,” Anguilla Minister of Infrastructure Jose Vanterpool said in a statement. “To support long-term, sustainable growth, we are pursuing a phased, demand-driven expansion plan, which includes extending the runway to accommodate larger aircraft and increased passenger and cargo volumes.”

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years.

