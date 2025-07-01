BermudAir Expands With Nonstop Flights to Anguilla

Last year, the startup airline BermudAir looked back on its first year in business with plenty to be happy about. As Edward Russell reported for The Points Guy, the airline expanded its reach within the U.S. and Canada from three airports to seven; its nonstop flights to Bermuda have also received high marks from passengers. Now, it’s expanding yet again — this time with a new destination.



The airline is adding nonstop service from two U.S. cities — Baltimore and Boston — to Anguilla. Instead of keeping the same name, these new flights will take to the skies under the moniker AnguillAir. If all goes as planned, service will begin in December.



BermudAir founder and CEO Adam Scott described this expansion as part of a larger effort to “strengthen island connections, deliver extraordinary service, and create lasting economic value for Bermuda and beyond.”



There’s another element to BermudAir’s expansion, and that has to do with infrastructure on Anguilla itself. Earlier this year, Travel Weekly reported that Anguilla’s government had committed to renovating and expanding the facilities at Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport.

“Our agreement with BermudAir to launch nonstop service from the U.S. Northeast is a crucial first step,” Anguilla Minister of Infrastructure Jose Vanterpool said in a statement. “To support long-term, sustainable growth, we are pursuing a phased, demand-driven expansion plan, which includes extending the runway to accommodate larger aircraft and increased passenger and cargo volumes.”