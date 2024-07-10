Leisure > Travel

The Tourist Inquisition: Barcelona Wants Visitors to “Go Home”

Just weeks into Barcelona's peak summer season, the one-sided feud between locals and tourists has reached a boiling point

By Aaron Cohen
July 10, 2024 5:42 pm
The lead banner from Saturday's protest, reading "Mass Tourism Kills the City"
The lead banner from Saturday's protest, reading "Mass Tourism Kills the City"
Jordi Borràs

In the sweltering heat of mid-July, foreigners pour into Spain like sangria. Last year, the nation hosted a record 85 million visitors, an 18.8% increase over 2022. While tourism has bolstered the Spanish economy and prompted a 16-year low in unemployment, it has also wrecked local housing markets, forcing long-time residents into dire straits. 

Perhaps the most abject victim is Barcelona, which spends its summer months hosting 4 million visitors at a time against a population of just 1.6 million. That figure does not include those tourists commuting from city outskirts, nor does it include cruise-goers, who numbered 2.2 million in 2023. With Barcelona hotels at an estimated 80% capacity and summer sun drawing foreigners into the crowded streets of the city, residents have taken the fight against tourism into their own hands.

On Saturday, enraged Barcelonians took to the streets, armed with barricade tape, cardboard signs and water pistols. Their message was concise and served as a grounding chant for the day’s protest: “Tourists go home.” 

Over the course of their hours-long demonstration, the local contingent gained strength, reaching 2,800 protestors according to police, and 20,000 according to organizers. The procession targeted tourist-dense areas, and individual visitors, who were sprayed with water and told to leave the country. Venues considered tourist hotspots, like hotels and streetside restaurants, were cordoned off in thick tape and surrounded by demonstrators. “Barcelona is not for sale,” read one sign, dangled over a cafe wall.

The Spanish Road to Hog Heaven: Superstar Pigs and the World’s Best Ham
The Spanish Road to Hog Heaven: Superstar Pigs and the World’s Best Ham
 Get acquainted with the home of jamón ibérico

Besides tourists, the protestors’ focus was on Barcelona’s government, currently led by mayor Jaume Collboni. In a statement last month, Collboni announced that in-city rent had spiked by 68% in the past decade, mirroring a 38% increase in housing prices. In late June, Collboni announced a plan to ban short-term house rentals, a measure he believes will release 10,000 homes into the long-term market. Despite that, the law will not take effect until 2028, and “housing activists argue that the legislation will pave the way for more hotels instead” per NYPost.

Though Collboni has discussed further solutions in balancing Barcelona’s tourist influx against its housing crisis, his inaction paired with his unfavorability has bred resentment. Last year, just weeks after his election, Collboni unwound Pelai Street’s “tactical urbanism” plan, aimed at increasing walkable spaces. Expectedly, Saturday’s protestors bore t-shirts and signs cursing the mayor out, and demanding he act on the ongoing crisis.

Though Barcelona’s problem is unique in scale, the tourist explosion is being grappled with across Spain. Given the nation’s stunning economic growth, the national consensus has been that tourist output must remain the same while housing prices decrease. One way to achieve that is to attract fewer, higher-value tourists. Spain’s growing luxury industry, which has taken root particularly in Madrid, is one avenue to encourage those customers and dissuade those looking for a cheap trip out-of-state. On a micro-scale, Barcelonians have requested that travel apps remove some transport routes from their services, a slapdash fix aimed at reducing oversaturation and keeping tourists sequestered, if not away. 

Just weeks into Spain’s peak summer season, the one-sided feud between locals and visitors has reached a boiling point. With water pistols and cardboard shields at the ready, Barcelonians are calling for war in Park Güell, wondering if the fat-cat tourists can hear them from their penthouse suites.

More Like This

"Moonshine" book cover
This Classic Book Explores the Inner Workings of Illegal Liquor
Anthony Edwards spoke to reporters in a Team USA press conference Sunday
Anthony Edwards Says He’s Team USA’s “Number One Option”
Flooding in Alaska
Scientists Warn of Crisis Facing Alaska's Glaciers
Judd Apatow
Everything Judd Apatow Has Ever Done, Ranked

Leisure > Travel

Most Popular

Whiskey Roundup July 2024
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This July
Pierce Brosnan and Famke Janssen in the James Bond movie "GoldenEye"
How to Have Great Orgasms Again
A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
A collage of on-sale items from Amazon Prime Day on a white background.
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Already Here
Lenny Kravitz
What's It Like to Work Out With Leather Pants On?
The Sea Salt Chocolate Chip cookie is a staple of Lara Adekoya's Fleurs et Sel
The 10 Best Bakeries in Los Angeles Right Now

Recommended

Suggested for you

Whiskey Roundup July 2024
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This July
Pierce Brosnan and Famke Janssen in the James Bond movie "GoldenEye"
How to Have Great Orgasms Again
A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
A collage of on-sale items from Amazon Prime Day on a white background.
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Already Here
Lenny Kravitz
What's It Like to Work Out With Leather Pants On?
The Sea Salt Chocolate Chip cookie is a staple of Lara Adekoya's Fleurs et Sel
The 10 Best Bakeries in Los Angeles Right Now

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours