When Life Gave Them Petrus, This Nightclub Made the World’s Most Expensive Sangria

The Spanish club allegedly used $133,000 worth of the famous Bordeaux to make wine punch

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 20, 2024 11:09 am
A crate of Petrus bottles. A nightclub in Spain allegedly used $133,000 worth of the famous wine to make sangria.
Please don't use Petrus to make sangria.
Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images

What do you do with wine that costs between hundreds and thousands of dollars per bottle? If that wine is Petrus, the famous Bordeaux that has long had a reputation for a superior taste and a price to match, the logical thing to do would be to save it for a special occasion. After all, this is the wine so famous that a few bottles made a trip into space a few years ago.

On the other hand, you could also take 10 bottles and use them for sangria.

Well, okay, no one in their right mind would recommend the latter, but someone has (allegedly) performed the wine equivalent of using Pappy Van Winkle for your whiskey and coke at a dive bar. VinePair’s Hannah Staab reports that the Spanish nightclub Chingon Nights recently put €120,000 (or about $133,000) worth of Petrus into a sangria and documented the whole thing on Instagram.

Captioned “La Sangria Mas Cara del Mundo” (or “The Most Expensive Sangria in the World”), the video shows a host of Petrus bottles being emptied into a bowl where the sangria will, presumably, be mixed. As Staab points out, there has been some speculation online that the Petrus bottles were re-used and actually contain a somewhat less pricy option.

There is some precedent for pricey bottles of booze used in unexpected combinations: the Seattle cocktail bar Canon, for instance, contains a section of its menu dedicated to cocktails made using decades-old bottles. This includes a $750 Sazerac made using Pernod absinthe from 1940 and either Courvoisier from 1935 or Monticello rye from 1940.

While that might raise an eyebrow or two, hey, it also sounds significantly more interesting than using six figures of Bordeaux for sangria.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

