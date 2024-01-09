The 10 Finest Luxury Hotels in Dallas

The best hotels in Dallas offer more than just a place to rest your head. They’re outfitted with top-notch restaurants, memorable bars and luxe spas, and they can turn any overnight stay into a memorable adventure. If you’re trying to parse through the many properties in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, these 10 luxury hotels will leave you wanting to tack on an extra day or two to your trip.

Turtle Creek

This hospitality brand started in Dallas when a historic 1920s mansion was converted into the first Rosewood hotel: the Mansion on Turtle Creek. The 142-room hotel opened in 1981, along with the Mansion restaurant, which is still one of the state’s most iconic dining rooms and bars. The elegant hotel keeps all its original charm, but it received a major update for its 40th anniversary — the residential guest rooms, suites and common spaces were given a facelift. Today’s Rosewood Mansion combines Old World luxury with all the trappings of modern city life, including a resort-style swimming pool and luxe spa.

Downtown

Situated in the 1920s-era Dallas National Bank building, the Joule sits on a prime perch of Main Street real estate, and downtown has grown considerably around it — and because of it — since the hotel opened in 2008. Each of the 160 rooms, suites and penthouses is filled with homey touches, like warm lighting, rugs and thoughtful storage space, so stays are comfortable here, whether it’s for one night or two weeks. There’s plenty to do outside hotel grounds, but you may be tempted to stick around. Common spaces include an excellent coffee shop, a Taschen bookstore and two restaurants on the main level, while the glass-walled rooftop pool extends over Main Street for some of the best views in the city. Below ground you’ll find a moody spa and Midnight Rambler, a vibey bar that slings cocktails and spins records.

Uptown

Staying at a Ritz-Carlton is always a safe bet, provided you enjoy things like comfortable beds, polished service and high-end dining options. That’s exactly what you’ll get at the brand’s Dallas hotel, which is fresh off a renovation that spruced up its 218 guest rooms, lobby and 12,000-square-foot spa. Rooms are furnished with custom writing desks and chairs, perfect if you need to get some work done. Then retreat back down to the ground floor for a cocktail at the see-and-be-seen Rattlesnake Bar before having dinner at chef Dean Fearing’s eponymous restaurant. Get the tortilla soup.

Hardwood District

Hôtel Swexan (the name is a portmanteau referencing the hotel’s Swiss owners and Texas roots) opened in 2023, with 134 guest rooms and suites, multiple restaurants and bars, and a rooftop pool. It occupies a 22-story mirrored tower in the bustling Harwood District and was designed by renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. Rooms are spacious and modern, full of unique touches like custom furniture and eye-catching art, that remind you you’re not in a chain hotel. Whether you’re staying the night or just visiting for dinner and drinks, you can grab a creative cocktail at below-ground Babou’s or sip a Martini at lobby bar Isabelle’s. Then adjourn to the seventh floor for steaks and wine at Stillwell’s, the flagship restaurant serving a proprietary line of Akaushi beef.

Downtown

This grand Beaux Arts-style hotel was built by Adolphus Busch — yes, the beer guy — and opened in 1912. The recently renovated property has 407 rooms that embrace a Europe-meets-Dallas aesthetic, with curated artwork, rich leathers, wood accents and spa-like bathrooms. The Adolphus is also home to a rooftop pool and a handful of solid eating and drinking spots, including City Hall Bistro (the all-day restaurant), Rodeo Bar (burgers and beer), Otto’s (a handsome Viennese-style coffee shop) and the French Room Bar, which serves fancy drinks in a fancy space.

Uptown

There’s a Nobu here, so you’re off to a great start. But Hotel Crescent Court is more than its famous restaurant. Its 186 guest rooms and 40 suites are spacious and modern. The spa and resort-like outdoor pool are some of the best in town. And when you need a break from sushi and Japanese highballs, there’s also Beau Nash, a good-looking restaurant and bar serving tequila-spiked cocktails, wagyu burgers and lobster mac and cheese.

Downtown

Downtown got a luxe new hotel and multiple restaurants and bars when Thompson Dallas opened its doors in 2020. It’s located within the 51-story National building and has 219 rooms and suites sporting city views, bespoke furnishings and mid-century modern design. Thompson hotels lean more into modern amenities than Old World luxury, and that’s evident in the furniture and artwork peppered throughout the rooms as well as the scene-y bars and restaurants. Once you’re settled, grab a drink on Catbird’s 10th floor terrace, then head up to the 49th floor for wood-fired steaks and wine at Monarch, or keep going to the 50th floor for sushi and cocktails at Kessaku.

Fort Worth

The Crescent Hotel opened in early November 2023 in Fort Worth’s Cultural District. The property sports 200 handsome guest rooms, including 12 suites, and is home to Emilia’s, a Mediterranean-meets-Texas restaurant run by Executive Chef Preston Paine, who’s worked at some of the top kitchens in Dallas. Two bars — one in the lobby and one on the roof — have all the wines and cocktails you may require, and the Canyon Ranch Wellness Club is a haven for health and fitness. Visit the 9,000-square-foot fitness center to get a workout in, or head straight to the 11,000-square-foot spa for massage treatments, saunas and steam showers.

Fort Worth

Another new hotel in Fort Worth’s Cultural District, this Western-style property was designed to feel as if you’re stepping into a Fort Worth home — a really nice one that’s stocked with a 400-piece art collection. The Auberge Resorts Collection hotel has 88 studio rooms, 12 lofts and six suites, including many with open-air balconies. Bricks and Horses is the signature restaurant, with a focus on dry-aged beef sourced from local ranches, and The Bar (it’s a bar called The Bar) pours whiskey and cocktails alongside all-day snacks. There’s also the Billet Room, which serves as a game room and social club, and the Mulberry Room, which is a library space for reading and quiet reflection (and drinking). If you need to relax further, the second-floor Ash spa has all the treatments and amenities required to get your mind and body feeling its best.

Fort Worth

Hotel Drover is a western paradise. The 200-room property sits in the Stockyards, anchoring all the new bars, restaurants and shops that have popped up over the past couple years in Mule Alley. Guests gather in the lobby for fireside drinks or to check out the attached Lucchese boot shop, and the patio out back slings Ranch Waters with views of the pool. Standard rooms are plenty spacious for two, while suites have oversized bronze soaking tubs, fireplaces and large terraces. When it’s time to eat, 97 West is outfitted in wood and leather, the perfect setting to continue this Texas fever dream with big steaks and high-proof bourbons.