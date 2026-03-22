"SNL" Took on Looksmaxxing With a Weekend Update Segment

This week brought many things, but it did not bring a new episode of Saturday Night Live. At least not to the U.S. market — the U.K. version of the show debuted this weekend, with the added bonus of the cast being able to curse on the air. (Tina Fey’s opening monologue featured an appearance from Michael Cera saying the word “bollocks.”) Perhaps it was that timing that prompted NBC to place a sketch that had been cut for time from last weekend’s episode on YouTube. And, yes, it featured Sarah Sherman as a character named Chad Maxxington.

There’s already a fair amount about looksmaxxing that lends itself to parody — including, but not limited to, the practice of breaking one’s jaw to create a more defined chin. The sketch, framed as a Weekend Update segment, also fell into the long-running bit in which Sherman torments Colin Jost. In this case, Sherman wore an absurdly muscled costume (possibly the same one Kyle Mooney wore in a sketch several years ago) and bombarded Jost with an impenetrable array of slang.

Maxxington is a solid addition to Sherman’s repetoire of SNL characters, though it’s also easy to see why this sketch didn’t make the final cut: it’s a bit long and the final beat doesn’t quite land. But it seems to have found an audience online; as of this writing, it’s already been viewed 1.8 million times, more than the majority of the sketches that actually aired during last week’s episode. That suggests we haven’t seen the last of Chad Maxxington.

Meet your guide Tobias Carroll Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has… More from Tobias Carroll »