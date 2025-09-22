Your Streaming Service of Choice Is About to Get More Beer

Comparing a streaming service and a beer company sounds like the setup to a punchline — something about “Netflix and chilled beer,” perhaps, or a reflection on a pilsner or lager streaming…but from a tap. Instead, this week sees the announcement of a partnership between streaming giant Netflix and beverage giant AB InBev. Could it bring us one step closer to a Stranger Things-themed Bourbon County Stout? It doesn’t sound out of the question.



The companies’ announcement specifically mentions “co-branding campaigns,” and cites Netflix’s increasingly global lineup of programs — Brasil 70 — A Saga do Tri, South Korea’s Culinary Class Wars and the U.K.’s The Gentlemen were all mentioned — as one of the factors behind it. As for what people can expect, the press release alludes to “consumer activations, title integrations, limited-edition packaging [and] digital promotions” as possibilities.



Another factor driving this partnership seems to be Netflix’s expansion into broadcasting live sports. Its forays into working with the NFL are only part of its ambitions on that front; it sounds like AB InBev will be a presence in Netflix’s coverage of the 2027 Women’s World Cup. (Netflix will also be broadcasting the 2031 edition of the tournament.)



“The popularity of our titles allows us to pierce the cultural zeitgeist in ways few others can, and a great partnership can make that even better,” said Netflix’s Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee in a statement. “We are super excited about creating attention-grabbing campaigns with AB InBev that are just as unique, fun, and creative as the shows and movies they support.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the deal, AB InBev’s Chief Marketing Officer Marcel Marcondes spoke of its ambitions beyond simply airing ads on Netflix. “Through this multiyear partnership with Netflix, we will continue to transform AB InBev from being an advertiser to an experience provider,” Marcondes said. Which also begs the question: will this involve a return of the sweating billboard?