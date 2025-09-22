Culture > TV

Your Streaming Service of Choice Is About to Get More Beer

Netflix is teaming up with AB InBev

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 22, 2025 2:53 pm EDT
Netflix and AB InBev logos
Netflix and chilled beer, perhaps.
Netflix/AB InBev

Comparing a streaming service and a beer company sounds like the setup to a punchline — something about “Netflix and chilled beer,” perhaps, or a reflection on a pilsner or lager streaming…but from a tap. Instead, this week sees the announcement of a partnership between streaming giant Netflix and beverage giant AB InBev. Could it bring us one step closer to a Stranger Things-themed Bourbon County Stout? It doesn’t sound out of the question.

The companies’ announcement specifically mentions “co-branding campaigns,” and cites Netflix’s increasingly global lineup of programs — Brasil 70 — A Saga do Tri, South Korea’s Culinary Class Wars and the U.K.’s The Gentlemen were all mentioned — as one of the factors behind it. As for what people can expect, the press release alludes to “consumer activations, title integrations, limited-edition packaging [and] digital promotions” as possibilities.

Another factor driving this partnership seems to be Netflix’s expansion into broadcasting live sports. Its forays into working with the NFL are only part of its ambitions on that front; it sounds like AB InBev will be a presence in Netflix’s coverage of the 2027 Women’s World Cup. (Netflix will also be broadcasting the 2031 edition of the tournament.)

“The popularity of our titles allows us to pierce the cultural zeitgeist in ways few others can, and a great partnership can make that even better,” said Netflix’s Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee in a statement. “We are super excited about creating attention-grabbing campaigns with AB InBev that are just as unique, fun, and creative as the shows and movies they support.”

Netflix’s Christmas NFL Games Set a New Streaming Record
Netflix’s Christmas NFL Games Set a New Streaming Record
 Netflix’s move into live sports is finding an audience

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the deal, AB InBev’s Chief Marketing Officer Marcel Marcondes spoke of its ambitions beyond simply airing ads on Netflix. “Through this multiyear partnership with Netflix, we will continue to transform AB InBev from being an advertiser to an experience provider,” Marcondes said. Which also begs the question: will this involve a return of the sweating billboard?

More Like This

NFL logo
Netflix’s NFL Ambitions Could Go Beyond Games
Cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon
Pabst Has a New Contract Brewer — and It’s Anheuser-Busch InBev
A poster advertising the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight.
Netflix’s Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Bout Is the Fight No One Needs to See
three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer
The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer

Leisure > Drinks > Beer
Culture
Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Bill Maher on "Real Time"
Bill Maher Had Plenty to Say About Jimmy Kimmel on “Real Time”
Golfing on Psilocybin
A Golf Trip on Psilocybin
A Japanese man walking down the street.
The Japanese Walking Workout You Should Do Four Times a Week
A man sitting cross-legged at the airport gate, reading a newspaper.
6 of the Best Stretches to Try Before a Long Flight
collage of products of the week on yellow background
Products of the Week: Aluminum Backpacks and Red Light Mats
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Gap Jackets to Adidas Gazelles: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More TV, Right This Way

Netflix and AB InBev logos

Your Streaming Service of Choice Is About to Get More Beer

Bill Maher on "Real Time"

Bill Maher Had Plenty to Say About Jimmy Kimmel on “Real Time”

Nate Bargatze

Nate Bargatze’s Charity Bit Ruined the Emmys

Bill Maher discussed free speech

Bill Maher’s Charlie Sheen Interview Could’ve Gotten Deeper

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week