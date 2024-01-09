If the US Has a Monoculture, It Might Just Be the NFL

Of the 100 most-watched television programs of last year, would you care to guess how many were not football games? Here’s a hint: you’d only need one hand to count them. The correct answer, for those keeping track at home, is four: the president’s State of the Union address, the annual Thanksgiving Day parade, the Academy Awards and whatever lucky show happens to have the timeslot immediately following the Super Bowl.



A closer look at the 96 football games in the top 100 reveals something else: the NFL is incredibly dominant in that field. 93 of the 96 games in question are NFL clashes; the remaining three involved college teams.



Those are among the takeaways from a recent analysis of broadcast data from Sportico. In other news, if football ever wanted to make a claim on the phrase “national pastime,” this might be the time for it.

Sportico’s analysis doesn’t stop there. It also points out that the NFL has been taking a steadily larger share of the top 100 spots over the years. Five years ago, it was at a mere 61 out of 100; last year, that number had risen to 82. Sportico goes on to note that the highest non-sports program based on this analysis was the season premiere of 60 Minutes, which placed 136th overall. No scripted shows made the top 200.

Admittedly, some of this isn’t just about football becoming an even bigger deal; it also relates to live television being increasingly one of many options for many viewers. And it’s also worth noting that 2022 also featured some high-profile sporting events that don’t happen every year — namely, both the Olympics and the World Cup. It’s not hard to imagine that at least some of the Paris Olympics could retake a little ground from the NFL when these numbers are run next year.



Still, it speaks volumes to just how big of a deal the NFL has become in American life — and how it might just be one of the last bastions of a monoculture.