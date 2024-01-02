Culture > Sports

After Rose Bowl, Georgia, Not FSU, Has Biggest College Football Playoff Beef

The Bulldogs, who beat the Seminoles by 60, would've given Michigan a game

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
January 2, 2024 10:01 am
A fan holds a sign against the CFP during the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State Seminoles
FSU may have had beef with the CFP, but after the Rose Bowl and Orange Bowl, Georgia has the better claim.
Megan Briggs/Getty

Following No. 8 Alabama knocking off No. 1 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game about a month ago to hand the back-to-back national champs their first loss in nearly two years, Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe made a blatant pass at the Selection Committee Roster for the College Football Playoff on behalf of his team. “Georgia is number one, right?” Milroe, who was picked as MVP of Alabama’s 27-24 victory, said. “We just beat the number one team. What do you consider us?”

Much to the much-hyped chagrin of undefeated Florida State and the school’s followers, the Selection Committee apparently considered Milroe and his team worthy of a spot in the CFP as a No. 4 seed and picked the Crimson Tide over both the the Seminoles and the Bulldogs to face No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl. (No. 2 Washington was picked by the Committee to take on No. 3 Texas in the second CFP game of the first round — and won.)

Milroe and the Tide made it to overtime against Michigan, but he came up short on a fourth-down run close to the goal line that would have allowed Alabama to tie the Wolverines and send the game to a second extra period. The Wolverines, who made a number of potentially disastrous mistakes (including a muffed punt at the end of regulation that could have resulted in a game-ending safety), head to the national championship game to attempt to keep their undefeated 14-0 record pristine.

The Seminoles, who clearly felt they should have had the chance to continue their 13-0 season in the CFP, were assuredly annoyed by Monday’s result. But the Bulldogs, who drubbed FSU 63-3 in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night in a matchup of the two top-ranked teams outside the CFP, were the team that should have been upset about Alabama’s loss to Michigan. Not because they have SEC spirit, but because they could have beaten the Wolverines.

How Bill Belichick and Nick Saban's Friendship Helped Them Rule Modern Football
How Bill Belichick and Nick Saban's Friendship Helped Them Rule Modern Football
 A new documentary from HBO explores an alliance that goes back nearly four decades

It’s not apples to apples and FSU was missing a ton of key players in their loss to Georgia, but they lost by 60 points and were clearly the inferior team, despite the Seminoles being undefeated and the Bulldogs having a loss on their record. Based on the result of Alabama-Michigan on Monday, it’s hard to argue that the Crimson Tide were better than Georgia either or were a better matchup for the gang from Ann Arbor, especially when you consider the Bulldogs destroyed Michigan 34-11 in the CFB in 2011. Some things have changed since then, for sure, but some stay the same.

Facing Washington on Monday night, the Wolverines will be favored to win it all. If Georgia had been given a shot to play Michigan and beaten them, they would have been the favorites too. The same can’t be said for FSU, which is why UGA has a bigger complaint about why they didn’t get a chance to play in the Rose Bowl.

More Like This

Pop-Tart Bowl mascot
College Bowl Game Ends With Consumption of "Edible Mascot"
Fired College Football Coaches Are Having a Very Lucrative Year
Fired College Football Coaches Are Having a Very Lucrative Year
Deion Sanders coaching the Colorado Buffaloes.
Undefeated at Colorado, Deion Sanders Says He’s College’s Best Football Coach 
Northwestern football players
Northwestern's Preseason Involved Anti-Hazing Training

Culture
Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

Aerial view of Tamarindo Beach and Estuary
This Tiny Central American Country Is the Best Place to Retire in 2024
A wall of classic rock records. Here are some mental-health benefits you can reap from listening to new music.
The Mental Health Benefits of Random Album Generators
A sampling of the best deals from lululemon's end of year sale
Lululemon’s End-of-Year Sale Is Still Going
Moody Center for the Arts at Rice University in Houston, Texas, which offers free admission
8 Houston Museums That Offer Free Admission
Pasta dish from The Red Hen
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants in DC Right Now
Interior of the Lamb's Club
20 Excellent Options for Private Dining in NYC

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

A fan holds a sign against the CFP during the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State Seminoles

After Rose Bowl, Georgia, Not FSU, Has Biggest College Football Playoff Beef

CeeDee Lamb of the Cowboys celebrates after a play against the Lions.

The Top NFL Storylines of Week 17: Lamar Jackson, CeeDee Lamb and Justin Fields

Pop-Tart Bowl mascot

College Bowl Game Ends With Consumption of "Edible Mascot"

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton.

Russell Wilson Has the Money. Sean Payton Has the Power and Respect in Denver.

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Lost Lantern Winter Collection

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January

A man walking amongst swirling leaves, with a skyline in the background.

10 Straightforward Resolutions Worth Embracing in the New Year

True Detective Night Country

The Best Movies, TV and Music for January

Interior of the Lamb's Club

20 Excellent Options for Private Dining in NYC