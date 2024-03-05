Culture > Sports

Arch Manning Had a Solid Reason to Reject Money From EA Sports

The Texas QB opted out of being included in the video game "EA Sports College Football 25"

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
March 5, 2024 3:20 pm
Arch Manning of the Texas Longhorns warms up prior to playing.
Backup QB Arch Manning warms up for the Texas Longhorns.
Chris Graythen/Getty

For most college students, $600 is a small fortune — enough cash to keep them in cheap beer and cheaper pizza for at least a couple of months. However, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli and grandson of 74-year-old Archie Manning, is not most college students; and he recently opted out of receiving $600 to appear in the video game EA Sports College Football 25, as first reported by OrangeBloods.com.

Unlike the more than 10,000 college football players who have already opted in to appear in College Football 25, Manning has denied EA Sports the right to use his name, image and likeness (NIL) and forfeit his opportunity to receive $600 and a copy of the game, valued at around $70. Manning, a sophomore who attempted only five passes last season while serving as a backup to Texas starter Quinn Ewers, actually has a good reason for turning down the cash and was not simply turning his nose up at the money because, given his family tree, he doesn’t really need it.

After Rose Bowl, Georgia, Not FSU, Has Biggest College Football Playoff Beef
After Rose Bowl, Georgia, Not FSU, Has Biggest College Football Playoff Beef
 The Bulldogs, who beat the Seminoles by 60, would’ve given Michigan a game

According to ESPN, Manning opted out of the game and the money because he wanted to wait until “he was the guy” at Texas before cashing in with an NIL deal. That report jibes with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian telling media members in 2023 that Manning would not be taking any NIL money until he becomes the starting quarterback for the Longhorns.

“Everybody is under this assumption that this was an NIL deal for him to come to the University of Texas. It was absolutely not,” Sarkisian told The Athletic last April. “He loves the coaches and he loves the program. This is not about NIL. He’s taken zero money from an NIL perspective.”

And even if he wanted to, Manning’s grandfather wouldn’t let him. “The beauty of it for us, his NIL value — whatever it is — his grandpa [Archie] won’t let him take any NIL money,” Sarkisian said. “He said, ‘You can take money when you become a player and you start.’”

At this point, Manning may have to wait until his junior year to make any NIL money as Ewers decided to return to Texas after leading the Longhorns to a Big 12 title and their first appearance in the College Football Playoff. It’s a tough break for the 18-year-old, but at least he’s got family members with enough disposable income to lend him some money for pizza.

More Like This

Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos watches his team warm up. Will cutting him help the Broncos cure their eight-year Super Bowl hangover?
Broncos Bet Cutting Russell Wilson Will Cure 8-Year Super Bowl Hangover
People play pickleball at the Arroyo Seco Racquet Club in South Pasadena
Americans Are More Active, Thanks in Large Part to Pickleball
Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt celebrates with the the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
The NFL’s Best Team Has Its Worst Owner
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started

Culture
Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Arch Manning of the Texas Longhorns warms up prior to playing.

Arch Manning Had a Solid Reason to Reject Money From EA Sports

Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos watches his team warm up. Will cutting him help the Broncos cure their eight-year Super Bowl hangover?

Broncos Bet Cutting Russell Wilson Will Cure 8-Year Super Bowl Hangover

A baseball game at Hilltop Park in New York in 1912.

Remembering the Ballparks of Old New York

San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin.

The National Anthem Controversy Rears Its Boring Head in MLB, Again

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.