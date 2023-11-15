A NERF Football on a festive background.
If it's fall, NERF footballs are flying somewhere.
Getty/NERF
Culture > Sports

Remembering When the NERF Football Changed Backyards Everywhere

Fred Cox of the Minnesota Vikings invented the ball in 1972

By Rich Cohen @richcohen2003
November 15, 2023 6:56 am
Rich Cohen is the author of multiple New York Times bestsellers and has written for The New Yorker, The Atlantic and other publications. His latest book, "When the Game Was War: The NBA's Greatest Season," was published in September.

Our lives are most affected by events that occur before we’re old enough to think. For me (second only to my parents’ decision to move from Libertyville to Glencoe, Illinois) the invention of the NERF football in 1972 was a game changer, back when I was not yet four years old and Jupiter was still aligned with Mars.

Anyone who follows pro football will know that placekickers, like goalies in hockey and ball-turret gunners in B29s, are the oddball members of the team — goofy, out there, different. That’s why it makes perfect sense it was a kicker, Fred Cox of the Minnesota Vikings, who invented the NERF football as a way to zing the peel around the yard while putting extra jingle-jangle in his hip pocket. Such fans also know that the claims made in early ad campaigns, that the NERF ball could be thrown in suburban living rooms without endangering lamps or antique vases, was crap. But that doesn’t matter because with the invention of the NERF football came the greatest backyard games ever played, contests that were nothing but highlights, where every third- and-long meant flea flicker and every interception meant pick-six. There was no extra point in NERF. There still isn’t. 

Each Thanksgiving, my thoughts turn back to NERF, the red and black ball revolving slowly against the sky like in a steady cam shot for NFL Films, the voice of John Facenda narrating: “The autumn wind is a Raider, pillaging just for fun, he’ll knock you round and upside down and laugh when he’s conquered and won.” 

Cox, who played 15 NFL seasons on the Minnesota tundra before they built the dome, still holds the franchise record for points, which he kicked through the goalposts with a custom-made, square-towed, Frankenstein-like shoe. With toy-making entrepreneur John Mattox, he created the first NERF football by injecting foam into a standard football-sized mold. The NERF is to the real football as the soft shell is to the hard-shell crab — mushy, succulent, delicious. 

Mattox and Cox sold the idea to Hasbro, who added it to their existing stock of “indoor balls.” The result was a boom — 8.5 million NERF footballs were sold in 1979, the same year that, at 11 years old, I made the most spectacular one-handed catch in Chicagoland history. The public parks and school playgrounds were filled with kids playing NERF. That meant five-on-five with a center, a flanker, a burner, a wideout and a quarterback who had a five-Mississippi count to run through his check-downs and find the open man. We played flag football with a pigskin in gym class, but outside it was tackle football with NERF. It was mob ball: hit your opponent so hard that, to quote the great Brian Bosworth, you made a “snot bubble.” 

The Battle of the Century: UFC vs. 1,200 of Its Own Fighters
The Battle of the Century: UFC vs. 1,200 of Its Own Fighters
 The company helped turn mixed martial arts into a global sensation. According to a $4.8 billion class-action lawsuit filed by fighters, it’s also an illegal monopoly paying them far less than they are worth.

The ball was soft and life was good, but the game was hard — and weird, too. You could catch the thing between your knees, between your head and shoulder, or hide it under your shirt, the result being every kind of trick and innovation, comeback, surprise turn and weekend spectacular. We copied the players and teams we watched on our primitive TV sets on Sunday. This being the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, it was either Steelers or Cowboys, Bradshaw or Staubach, Too Tall Jones or Mean Joe Green, who, in the world of dreams, was forever tossing you his black and gold jersey for a bottle of Coke.

In copying their plays, we made the game our own, a product, or so it seemed to us, that was often superior to the grinding slugfests we watched before and after the big meal on Thanksgiving. This was sport stripped to its essence, the root number beneath the big digits of big business: friends huddled over the spongy peel on an ice-cold Chicago day, putting it all on the line as the wind whipped off the lake, holding the ball aloft as God held aloft the sun to give Joshua time to defeat the Amorites. 

And no, we didn’t do it for the money. Shoeless Joe Jackson, banned from baseball for life for his role in fixing the 1919 World Series said he would have played for free. Well, we actually did play for free. Sure, sometimes the ball flew funny because the dog had taken a bite out of it, but that was just one of the conditions, like sleet or sideways rain. 

Of course, it was all just make-believe. We pretended we were pros, pretended we were fierce and even pretended we were good. For those few hours, with the help of Cox’s ball, we Walter Mitty-ed our way into the minds of grizzled old NFL vets, tested and cynical about the business while never forgetting our love of the sport, akin to Nick Nolte in North Dallas Forty or Bert Reynolds in Semi-Tough.

Now and then, we came to blows. Now and then, because of what we considered a bogus call, we played a game “under protest.” Now and then, when a team that cheated gave up a quick score, we proclaimed the righteousness of our case by declaring “Cheater’s proof.”

Then we went home and drank hot chocolate.

More Like This

Will Lutz of the Broncos kicks a field goal against the Buffalo Bills.
The Buffalo Bills Are Still the Buffalo Bills
A group of people playing flag football, a sport that the NFL is investing in internationally with a new youth tournament program in France
The NFL Is Making Flag Football Inroads in France
Bryce Young of the Panthers looks on.
The Top NFL Storylines of Week 10: Kyler Murray, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young
Cleveland's Dorian Thompson-Robinson avoids pressure from Jadeveon Clowney.
NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Week 10 Games

Culture > Sports

Recommended

Suggested for you

Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

The Healthiest Email in Your Inbox

You don’t have to walk alone — join the team at The Charge for expert commentary on the latest workouts, life hacks, studies and equipment you need to know about.

More Sports, Right This Way

A NERF Football on a festive background.

Remembering When the NERF Football Changed Backyards Everywhere

Will Lutz of the Broncos kicks a field goal against the Buffalo Bills.

The Buffalo Bills Are Still the Buffalo Bills

A group of people playing flag football, a sport that the NFL is investing in internationally with a new youth tournament program in France

The NFL Is Making Flag Football Inroads in France

Bryce Young of the Panthers looks on.

The Top NFL Storylines of Week 10: Kyler Murray, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

A NERF Football on a festive background.

Remembering When the NERF Football Changed Backyards Everywhere

Dan Henry 1964 Gran Turismo Chronograph; Brew Metric - Retro Dial; Autodromo Prototipo

Meca-Quartz Movements, Explained

A shelf of vintage bourbon decanters

The Best Vintage Bourbon Arrives in a Novelty Decanter

The Volvo EX30, a compact electric SUV, is a compelling and actually affordable EV. Here's our full test and review.

Review: Volvo’s Most Compelling EV Yet Is Actually Affordable