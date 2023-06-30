Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Pick Up James Bond’s Favorite Polo at the Sunspel Summer Sale

Already stocked up on polos? Take up to 50% off tees, trousers, sweatshirts and more.

By Jordan Bowman and Paolo Sandoval @Jordan_bows
Updated June 26, 2025 11:54 am EDT
Sunspel summer sale
You're never going to look exactly like Daniel Craig, but it doesn't hurt to try.
Sunspel

There is one thing you should know about the Sunspel Riviera Polo Shirt, also known as the James Bond polo: No matter how hard you try — and we’ve all tried — you won’t look like Daniel Craig.

This is not to suggest it isn’t an excellent product. The style — a trim, lightweight, two-button shirt spun from extra-long staple Supima cotton and silhouetted like archival 1950s polos — was worn by Craig in Casino Royale, before being released to the general public as a holiday-forward staple. Just know that Craig’s specific costuming was tailored through the chest and arms and slimmed down, hence the whole unachievable “bulging out of the shirt” look.

That said, the flattering, breathable, summer-ready style is a perfect blend of sportswear and casual everyday wear, and currently substantially marked down during the Sunspel summer sale. It might not give you 007 charisma, but it will provide a quantum of sartorial solace for any guy jet-setting this summer.

Sunspel Riviera Polo Shirt
Sunspel Riviera Polo Shirt
Buy Here : $155 $93

That’s not all the Sunspel summer sale has to offer, either. From a host of heavenly tees to pique polos to linen trousers, the British retailer is offering menswear galore up to 50% off. We’ve highlighted a few top picks below; but you can also check out the entirety of the sale here.

Shop the Sunspel Summer Sale

Sunspel Riviera Midweight T‑Shirt
Sunspel Riviera Midweight T‑Shirt
Buy Here : $98 $58
Sunspel Classic T‑Shirt
Sunspel Classic T‑Shirt
Buy Here : $98 $58
Sunspel Piqué Polo Shirt
Sunspel Piqué Polo Shirt
Buy Here : $145 $87
Sunspel Loopback Sweatshirt
Sunspel Loopback Sweatshirt
Buy Here : $165 $99
Sunspel Relaxed Fit Heavyweight T‑Shirt
Sunspel Relaxed Fit Heavyweight T‑Shirt
Buy Here : $130 $91

