Pick Up James Bond’s Favorite Polo at the Sunspel Summer Sale

There is one thing you should know about the Sunspel Riviera Polo Shirt, also known as the James Bond polo: No matter how hard you try — and we’ve all tried — you won’t look like Daniel Craig.

This is not to suggest it isn’t an excellent product. The style — a trim, lightweight, two-button shirt spun from extra-long staple Supima cotton and silhouetted like archival 1950s polos — was worn by Craig in Casino Royale, before being released to the general public as a holiday-forward staple. Just know that Craig’s specific costuming was tailored through the chest and arms and slimmed down, hence the whole unachievable “bulging out of the shirt” look.

That said, the flattering, breathable, summer-ready style is a perfect blend of sportswear and casual everyday wear, and currently substantially marked down during the Sunspel summer sale. It might not give you 007 charisma, but it will provide a quantum of sartorial solace for any guy jet-setting this summer.

That’s not all the Sunspel summer sale has to offer, either. From a host of heavenly tees to pique polos to linen trousers, the British retailer is offering menswear galore up to 50% off. We’ve highlighted a few top picks below; but you can also check out the entirety of the sale here.

