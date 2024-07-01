RTA Delivers Streetwear With an Opinion

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There’s no denying that, after nearly a decade of the spotlight, streetwear has lost a bit of its sheen. (The crop of knock-off sweatsuits and cheap, ill-fitting basics trying to capitalize on the wave are in large part to blame.) Fashion guys have long since traded in their sweatshorts and boxy tees for jorts and…boxy tees, while brands have shifted towards dressier, more menswear-facing offerings. But streetwear isn’t dead — far from it, if Road To Awe, otherwise know as RTA, has anything to say about it. Read on for the full guide to the RTA brand.

What Is RTA?

Founded in 2013, RTA is a Los Angeles-based luxury streetwear company, rooted in “the spirit of the modern rebel” and responsible for delivering on-trend basics and steezy statement pieces that serve as a modern reminder of just how good streetwear can be. From distressed denim to printed louche silk shirting to relaxed matching track suits, RTA’s seasonal delivers offer something for everyone, no matter where you fall on the hypebeast spectrum.

Below, we’ve rounded up a nifty little RTA brand guide, with some of our favorite pieces from the current season — many of which are on sale for up to 60% during the brand’s massive Independence Day Sale — and dropped them for you below. Feel free to cop the whole ‘fit or mix and match apparel for a seriously swagged-out summer.

Shop RTA

A classic, relaxed track suit, complete with contrast piping and oodles of swag.

This ‘fit is a certified worldwide classic, literally. Stunt in some relaxed, cool-to-the-touch silk shirt and some prerequisite wide-fit denim.

Knit, dip-dyed and embroidered to perfection.

Not-so-basic basics are the way to go in 2024, and RTA delivers. 100% Cotton tees in a variety of brushed colorways and matching track shorts can and should be your summer uniform.

Making memories never looked so fire (or so silky smooth).

Everyone needs a solid groutfit, and RTA’s premium cotton and adjustable hems make all the difference.