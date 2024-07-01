Leisure > Style

RTA Delivers Streetwear With an Opinion

A shopping guide to the Los Angeles-based brand

By Carl Caminetti
July 1, 2024 1:14 pm
RTA brand
RTA offers a signature LA-influenced streetwear.
RTA

There’s no denying that, after nearly a decade of the spotlight, streetwear has lost a bit of its sheen. (The crop of knock-off sweatsuits and cheap, ill-fitting basics trying to capitalize on the wave are in large part to blame.) Fashion guys have long since traded in their sweatshorts and boxy tees for jorts and…boxy tees, while brands have shifted towards dressier, more menswear-facing offerings. But streetwear isn’t dead — far from it, if Road To Awe, otherwise know as RTA, has anything to say about it. Read on for the full guide to the RTA brand.

What Is RTA?

Founded in 2013, RTA is a Los Angeles-based luxury streetwear company, rooted in “the spirit of the modern rebel” and responsible for delivering on-trend basics and steezy statement pieces that serve as a modern reminder of just how good streetwear can be. From distressed denim to printed louche silk shirting to relaxed matching track suits, RTA’s seasonal delivers offer something for everyone, no matter where you fall on the hypebeast spectrum.

Below, we’ve rounded up a nifty little RTA brand guide, with some of our favorite pieces from the current season — many of which are on sale for up to 60% during the brand’s massive Independence Day Sale — and dropped them for you below. Feel free to cop the whole ‘fit or mix and match apparel for a seriously swagged-out summer.

Shop RTA

RTA Track Jacket
RTA Track Jacket
RTA : $355$175
RTA Track Pant
RTA Track Pant
RTA : $265

A classic, relaxed track suit, complete with contrast piping and oodles of swag.

RTA Silk Short Sleeve Road Map Shirt
RTA Silk Short Sleeve Road Map Shirt
RTA : $595$417
RTA Wide Leg Jean
RTA Wide Leg Jean
RTA : $495$347

This ‘fit is a certified worldwide classic, literally. Stunt in some relaxed, cool-to-the-touch silk shirt and some prerequisite wide-fit denim.

RTA Knit Hoodie
RTA Knit Hoodie
RTA : $250$175
RTA Knit Short
RTA Knit Short
RTA : $145$102

Knit, dip-dyed and embroidered to perfection.

RTA Colin 3-Pack Embossed Logo Tee
RTA Colin 3-Pack Embossed Logo Tee
RTA : $198$159
RTA Track Short
RTA Track Short
RTA : $165

Not-so-basic basics are the way to go in 2024, and RTA delivers. 100% Cotton tees in a variety of brushed colorways and matching track shorts can and should be your summer uniform.

RTA Silk Short Sleeve Photo Collage Shirt
RTA Silk Short Sleeve Photo Collage Shirt
RTA : $395$277
RTA Denis Jean
RTA Denis Jean
RTA : $245$196

Making memories never looked so fire (or so silky smooth).

RTA Crewneck Sweatshirt
RTA Crewneck Sweatshirt
RTA : $195$137
RTA Sweatpant
RTA Sweatpant
RTA : $190$133

Everyone needs a solid groutfit, and RTA’s premium cotton and adjustable hems make all the difference.

Carl is a freelance writer and amateur botanist. He lives on Long Island with his cats and an enviable vermouth library. Yes, library. His opinions are his own.

