Take 25% Off During Rhone’s Black Friday Sale

Rhone’s Black Friday sale has begun. Through Nov. 28 you can take 25% off sitewide, or 30% off if you spend over $300. Bonus: No exceptions, they claim.

I’ve been using Rhone for my workouts since the brand launched in 2014 — their activewear excels at fit, comfort and keeping me relatively odor-free. Over the years, the company has used that technical know-how to expand into everyday wear.

Their stuff isn’t cheap (nor particularly expensive) but discounts are rare, so we’re happy to dive in and buy a few things for the gym and for the office

Below, a few choice items in the Rhone Black Friday sale (some sizes and colors are already sold out, so act quickly):

Gramercy Pullover

Gramercy Pullover

Available in four colors, this crewneck mid-layer features a quilted fabric for warmth and half-snap closure.

Commuter Shirt

Commuter Shirt

A lightweight dress shirt with stretch, available in multiple colors and two styles (slim or classic).

Commuter Pant

Commuter Pant

Designed with the brand’s Flex Knit fabric, these business casual pants (available in multiple colors and styles) provide 4-way stretch and might be the most versatile thing you’ll have in your daily wardrobe.

Atmosphere Long Sleeve Tee

Atmosphere Long Sleeve Tee

Super soft and lightweight, this long-sleeve tee is your weekend wear.

Reign Short Sleeve

Reigh Short Sleeve

A breathable, sweat-wicking and odor-free shirt for lighter workouts or everyday wear.