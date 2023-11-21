Leisure > Style

Take 25% Off During Rhone’s Black Friday Sale

Grab deals sitewide on workout gear and everyday wardrobe staples

A close-up of the Delta Pique Polo, now on sale at Rhone during its Black Friday sale
Rhone's Delta Pique Polo, now on sale for Black Friday
Rhone
By Kirk Miller
November 21, 2023 11:15 am
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Rhone’s Black Friday sale has begun. Through Nov. 28 you can take 25% off sitewide, or 30% off if you spend over $300. Bonus: No exceptions, they claim.

I’ve been using Rhone for my workouts since the brand launched in 2014 — their activewear excels at fit, comfort and keeping me relatively odor-free. Over the years, the company has used that technical know-how to expand into everyday wear.

 It’s starting.

Their stuff isn’t cheap (nor particularly expensive) but discounts are rare, so we’re happy to dive in and buy a few things for the gym and for the office

Below, a few choice items in the Rhone Black Friday sale (some sizes and colors are already sold out, so act quickly):

Rhone

Gramercy Pullover

Available in four colors, this crewneck mid-layer features a quilted fabric for warmth and half-snap closure.

BUY HERE: $148 $111
Rhone

Commuter Shirt

A lightweight dress shirt with stretch, available in multiple colors and two styles (slim or classic).

BUY HERE: $138 $104
Rhone

Commuter Pant

Designed with the brand’s Flex Knit fabric, these business casual pants (available in multiple colors and styles) provide 4-way stretch and might be the most versatile thing you’ll have in your daily wardrobe.

BUY HERE: $138 $104
Rhone

Atmosphere Long Sleeve Tee

Super soft and lightweight, this long-sleeve tee is your weekend wear.

BUY HERE: $68 $51
Rhone

Reigh Short Sleeve

A breathable, sweat-wicking and odor-free shirt for lighter workouts or everyday wear.

BUY HERE: $68 $51

