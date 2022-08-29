We (Still) Love Fresh Clean Threads’ Affordable Tees

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Over the last few years I’ve come to appreciate the art of outfit simplicity and layering, neither of which can be achieved without quality wardrobe basics. That includes your crewneck tee, your basic zip-up sweater, simple tanks — the list goes on.

Now, of course it’s good to invest in pieces that are on the pricier side because there’s an assumed level of quality you’re getting with that. But if you want to stock up on plain white tees, I see no reason to fork over north of $40 per t-shirt. Enter in Fresh Clean Threads.

Fresh Clean Threads was founded in 2015, and the San Diego-based DTC brand and clothing subscription service rocketed to notoriety first via social media, with a following tallying in the hundreds of thousands and a growing pack of guys impressed by their cost-to-quality tops. They’re billed as affordable, comfortable and good-looking — everything a crewneck should be.

A Simple, Sustainable Design

Fresh Clean Threads offerings revolve around the idea that there should be a tee for everyone, with an expanded size range (S-4XL), a variety of cuts that should fit virtually any guy and a bevy of colors to choose from: their bread-and-butter Crew Neck comes in a whopping 14 shades. Utilizing a patented, proprietary StratuSoft weave, the cotton-poly shirts are lightweight, breathable and cloud-like to the touch.

Your basic black tee. Fresh Clean Threads

OF course, FCT doesn’t just do the classic crewneck; the brand dabbles in henleys, V-necks and long-sleeves, and after a rebranding from Fresh Clean Tees to Fresh Clean Threads earlier this year, they’re most certainly looking to bring their economical offerings to a variety of apparel. They also offer 5-packs and subscription services at a discount, as well as free exchanges.

Refreshingly, the brand’s commitment to ethical sustainability is as apparent as its drive to make an affordable, easy tee. FCT offers a transparent look at its manufacturing process, boasting a Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) certification. Likewise, the San Diego brand utilizes 100% recyclable packaging and donates a percentage of every purchase to the clean-ocean Surfrider Foundation.

InsideHook Tested and Approved

I spent almost three months cycling through my Fresh Clean Threads products, which consisted of a pack of five black crew tees and a dark navy zip-up hoodie. Let me cut right to the chase — I wear these shirts almost every single day. There’s something to be said about rocking a semi-consistent uniform, and I love it. Plus, these shirts go with just about anything.

To be entirely transparent: I wear them to the office, I wear them to work out, I wear them on planes and while traveling, I sport them underneath sweaters as undershirts. They meet a subset of needs I didn’t know I had until I started being consistent with my clothing basics. Not only is the fit perfect for me, the texture and feeling of the fabric they use is incredible. The shirts don’t stretch or wear over time, and with washes, they snap back to their perfect shape each time.

As for the zip-up hoodie, I spend most mornings wearing it around my house. It’s almost too convenient to throw on if I’m rushing out and provides the perfect amount of warmth this time of year. It’s got a cozy fleece interior and soft, smooth weave on the exterior.

Each product I received has maintained its quality, and neither broke the bank. This is all to say that if you’re looking for a fitted, well-wearing top at a practical price point, it’s hard to go wrong with Fresh Clean Threads. Their subscription service also makes sense for those who work hard and play harder, and although their slighted-trim shape isn’t for everyone, it offers the majority of customers a quality option without breaking your wallet. Try Fresh Clean Threads today here.