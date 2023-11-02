Leisure > Style

The Outerknown Warehouse Sale Is Back. Here’s What to Buy.

It's up to 60% off over at Kelly Slater’s eco-conscious brand

a collage of items from the outerknown warehouse sale on a warehouse background
The Outerknown Warehouse Sale is back, baby.
Outerknown/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 2, 2023 11:05 am
The holidays came early, fellas. Or at least, that’s what we’re telling ourselves, because Outerknown’s Warehouse Sale just dropped. The ginormous blowout from the makers of the best-selling Blanket Shirt is back, with up to 60% off hundreds of styles from Kelly Slater’s eco-conscious brand. And the mass markdowns are just on backwater stock, either — we’re talking the whole nine yards of Outerknown’s best and brightest sweats, sweaters, jackets and more.

You’ve got over a week to score (the sale ends November 8) but many of the most popular styles are already low on sizing. So we went ahead and scoured the entire sale to bring you 15 of our favorite items on sale now, all available in a wide variety of sizes and perfect for filling out your wardrobe heading into the colder months. Beat the ticking clock and grab what you need while you still can, for winter and beyond. Below, the best deals from the Outerknown Warehouse Sale.

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown : $168$118

You know it, you love it and you should probably score one for 30% off while you can.

Outerknown Voyager Jacket
Outerknown Voyager Jacket
Outerknown : $298$208

Want a classic military jacket that’s been surfied? Look no further.

Outerknown Apex Trunks by Kelly Slater
Outerknown Apex Trunks by Kelly Slater
Outerknown : $145$98

Outerknown’s Kelly Slater-designed Apex line constantly churns out some of the finest trunks we’ve seen…at a primo price tag. Take advantage of over 30% off and grab a pair for next summer.

Outerknown Local Straight Fit Selvedge Jeans
Outerknown Local Straight Fit Selvedge Jeans
Outerknown : $198$88

Straight fit, full hearts, can’t lose.

Outerknown Voyager Cargo Pants
Outerknown Voyager Cargo Pants
Outerknown : $148$98

What will you put in the pockets of these tasty twill cargos? We’re thinking we’re gonna pack ours with all the coin we saved.

Outerknown Jasper Transitional Flannel
Outerknown Jasper Transitional Flannel
Outerknown : $138$68

100% super plush Portuguese flannel, blended from an ultra-soft jaspe twisted yarn. Oh baby!

Outerknown California Hoodie
Outerknown California Hoodie
Outerknown : $198$138

Outerknown’s California-made, heritage-inspired sweats are perfect for lounging, especially considering…

Outerknown California Sweatshort
Outerknown California Sweatshort
Outerknown : $128$88

…the hoodie comes with matching sweatshorts, too.

Outerknown Ashbury Denim Workshirt
Outerknown Ashbury Denim Workshirt
Outerknown : $248$118

It’s denim o’clock.

Outerknown Sojourn Tee
Outerknown Sojourn Tee
Outerknown : $58$38

One of our favorite tees, on sale for under $40? We’ll bite.

Outerknown Warm Up Knit Jogger
Outerknown Warm Up Knit Jogger
Outerknown : $148$68

Don’t forget to (four-way) stretch.

Outerknown Sur Pocket Sweatshirt
Outerknown Sur Pocket Sweatshirt
Outerknown : $98$68

Made with just a touch of hemp for a lighter feel than most French terry joints, this Sur Pocket sweatshirt is ethically produced and oh so comfortable.

Outerknown Jude Denim Jacket
Outerknown Jude Denim Jacket
Outerknown : $198$138

Hey Jude (Outerknown’s Version).

Arvin Goods x Outerknown Recycled Wool Sock
Arvin Goods x Outerknown Recycled Wool Sock
Outerknown : $18$8

“Boo, socks!” — no one ever.

Outerknown Shelter Waffle Henley
Outerknown Shelter Waffle Henley
Outerknown : $298$148

Somewhere between rugged baselayer and refined sweater, Outerknown’s shelter waffle henley features a 12gg extrafine merino wool and recycled Italian cashmere blend that’ll know your socks off.

