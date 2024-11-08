November Is the Best Month. Let’s Buy Nice Things, Shall We?.

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

With Halloween now officially in our rearview mirror, I will note that November is my favorite month of the year, by far. It’s when temperatures finally drop for good — or they used to, anyway; it was 80 degrees here in New York yesterday…truly the stuff of nightmares — allowing us to pull out sweaters and boots and heavier coats. All delightful things. Music sounds better in November. Whiskey tastes better in November. The best seasonal beer releases of the year are available in November. The NFL is heating up. The NHL and the NBA are settling into their new seasons. NCAA basketball is about to start.

Plus, my birthday is in November, as is my wife’s. And Thanksgiving, which I’ve come to enjoy more in the past few years as I’ve been hosting my family now that the older generations who hosted me for 40 years aren’t quite up to it anymore. I enjoy recreating some of the dishes that were staples on the Thanksgiving menus I grew up with, and I enjoy wowing family members with even the slightest variation on any of them, which, frankly, is possible with a few cracks of pepper — the Irish Catholics, you may have heard, are not known for their adventurous palates.

One of these Fridays, I’ll most certainly dedicate a full email to the kitchen gear I rely on for Thanksgiving, but for this week, let’s take a look at some of the wardrobe items I either already have or am considering adding to my closet . Let me know what cold-weather items you’ve got your eye on.

Your November Style Guide

I’ve been seeing a lot of these “Johnny Collar” sweaters pop up this season, and at the risk of outing myself as a buffoon, it’s not a term I’d been familiar with previously. It’s basically a sweater polo, but without buttons, and it seems like a nice alternative to all the standard fare out there. This one from Flint & Tinder is made from recycled yarn and features a ribbed knit construction. Seems like it’d work equally well over a white tee with a pair of jeans or a nice, heavyweight pair of trousers. Such as…

The last two months of the year have a way of filling up with events that require slightly nattier attire than your everyday stuff, so it’s time to invest in a substantial, textured pair of pants. The Donegal herringbone Sutton trousers from Todd Snyder would be a worthy addition to any closet. With a medium-high rise and a flat front, it’s a timeless silhouette that’s easily dressed up but also perfectly cool with a t-shirt and a pair of sneakers. If you’re feeling up to the challenge, you could also go for the version with the side tab adjusters instead of belt loops, by all means have at it. I don’t think I could quite pull it off.

If you’ve decided this is finally the year you’re going to live out your wildest Paddington Bear fantasies, you are very much in luck. IH favorite Buck Mason has teamed up with heritage brand J.Press for a collection of can’t-miss classics like this Monty Duffle Coat in tobacco, manufactured by the storied British brand Gloverall. You can’t go wrong with anything from the collection, though, which also features a new take on J.Press’ iconic flap-pocket OCBD and their equally iconic Shaggy Dog sweater in some fresh new colorways. I would take one of each if I could.

This showed up on my doorstep a few weeks ago, and I’ve been impatiently waiting for the opportunity to wear it. I’ve long been a fan of Snow Peak, the Japanese company known for their extremely stylish and extremely high-tech outdoor camping and kitchen gear, but this is my first experience with their apparel. The Takibi Ripstop Field Jacket feels like something between the traditional field jackets we’ve been writing about all season and a puffer jacket of sorts. It’s cut a little boxy and has all the features I’m looking for: side-entry pockets as well as buttoned flap pockets, a stand collar and a drawcord at the hem when you need some extra warmth. I’m admittedly not sure just how warm it’ll be, but considering the current state of the climate, I’m sure it’ll serve me just fine.

Heimat is a German brand that makes knitwear inspired by sailing sweaters commonly associated with New England. The Mini Rollkragen Fisherman Sweater is made of 100% virgin wool that is seriously heavy and presumably very durable. Its subtle roll-neck will bring a smile to the face of anyone who grew up wearing this J.Crew classic, and the stripes around the cuffs and hem are a lovely little detail.