Huckberry’s “See You Out There” Sale Is Officially On. Here’s What to Buy.

Save up to 45% off at our favorite outdoor retailer

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated December 21, 2023 11:12 am
A collage of clothing on a wintery background
The Huckberry See You Out There Sale is on.
Huckberry/Getty Images

The year’s almost over, and along with enjoying the days of merriment and family, planning our wildly unrealistic New Year resolutions and generally bundling up in the cold, we’ll be doing something actually exciting — shopping the Huckberry year-end sale, dubbed the “See You Out There” sale.

As our holiday gift to you, we’ve taken a break from the eggnog, family, and indeed, shopping (kinda) to round up the best of the best from the Huckberry year-end sale. From rugged hiking boots to cozy henleys and everything in between, we’ve selected a variety of amazing items for you to shop for. Below, the best deals and steals from the Huckberry “See You Out There” sale.

Flint and Tinder Special Edition Halley Stevensons Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder Special Edition Halley Stevensons Waxed Hudson Jacket
Huckberry : $398$278
Huckberry Beanie
Huckberry Beanie
Huckberry : $30$19
Astorflex Nimflex Moc-Toe Chukka Boot
Astorflex Nimflex Moc-Toe Chukka Boot
Huckberry : $210$147
Whiskey Peaks The Rockies Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4)
Whiskey Peaks The Rockies Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4)
Huckberry : $50$37
Clarks Wallabee Quilted Low Chukka
Clarks Wallabee Quilted Low Chukka
Huckberry : $180$117
Huckberry x Coors Banquet Work Vest
Huckberry x Coors Banquet Work Vest
Huckberry : $198$99
Mystery Ranch Catalyst Daily Carry Backpack – 22L
Mystery Ranch Catalyst Daily Carry Backpack – 22L
Huckberry : $149$96
Rhodes Footwear Roper Boot
Rhodes Footwear Roper Boot
Huckberry : $248$148

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

