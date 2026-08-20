Ralph Lauren Is Bigger Than Ever. Now, Anyone Can Wear It.

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As it turns out, the hottest brand on the market has been around for nearly 60 years. Americana institution Ralph Lauren may have cemented itself among the upper echelons of retail success stories decades ago, but the label is, by all accounts, having a banner year: after a few years off-cycle, the brand’s recent runway collections have received rave reviews, while revenue is up 15% year over year. (This is nothing to sneeze at, considering Ralph Lauren recorded annual revenue in excess of $7 billion in 2025.)
I mean, just look at the average guy’s closet. As prep maintains a toehold in the menswear zeitgeist and with (tasteful) logos seemingly returning to the forefront of fashion, seemingly everyone wants a piece of Polo.
And now, more than ever, anyone can get it. While shopping for extended sizing has been a historically difficult process, and one often removed from “trending” styles, big-and-tall outfitter DXL has Polo Ralph Lauren stocked to the teeth, offering a serious expanse of style and sizes ranging from XL to 5XL and XLT to 5XLT, as well as waist sizes up to 54 inches. In other words, the clothes every guy wants, in sizes that actually work for every guy.
Below, you’ll find a smattering of what DXL has to offer in the PRL department. Check out more Ralph Lauren styles here, or the retailer’s full range of big-and-tall styles here.
Polo Ralph Lauren Summer Bear T-Shirt (Big + Tall)
Summer isn’t over just yet.
The DXL Sale Section Is Packed With Designer StaplesAre your favorite brands letting you down on sizing? DXL’s got you covered.
Polo Ralph Lauren Garment-Dyed Oxford Sport Shirt (Big + Tall)
Everyone needs a solid Oxford shirt (or five), no matter your size. Polo is a standard-bearer.
Polo Ralph Lauren Stretch Chino Pants (Big + Tall)
Woven with a touch of stretch for a more comfortable daily wear.
Polo Ralph Lauren Soft Touch Polo Shirt (Big + Tall)
This ultra-soft cotton polo might as well be knit from cashmere. Or clouds, for that matter.
Polo Ralph Lauren Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt (Big + Tall)
Rep your allegiances.