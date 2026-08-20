Ralph Lauren Is Bigger Than Ever. Now, Anyone Can Wear It.

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As it turns out, the hottest brand on the market has been around for nearly 60 years. Americana institution Ralph Lauren may have cemented itself among the upper echelons of retail success stories decades ago, but the label is, by all accounts, having a banner year: after a few years off-cycle, the brand’s recent runway collections have received rave reviews, while revenue is up 15% year over year. (This is nothing to sneeze at, considering Ralph Lauren recorded annual revenue in excess of $7 billion in 2025.)

I mean, just look at the average guy’s closet. As prep maintains a toehold in the menswear zeitgeist and with (tasteful) logos seemingly returning to the forefront of fashion, seemingly everyone wants a piece of Polo.

And now, more than ever, anyone can get it. While shopping for extended sizing has been a historically difficult process, and one often removed from “trending” styles, big-and-tall outfitter DXL has Polo Ralph Lauren stocked to the teeth, offering a serious expanse of style and sizes ranging from XL to 5XL and XLT to 5XLT, as well as waist sizes up to 54 inches. In other words, the clothes every guy wants, in sizes that actually work for every guy.

Below, you’ll find a smattering of what DXL has to offer in the PRL department. Check out more Ralph Lauren styles here, or the retailer’s full range of big-and-tall styles here.

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »