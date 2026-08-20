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Ralph Lauren Is Bigger Than Ever. Now, Anyone Can Wear It.

Polo is the hottest it's ever been, and thanks to big-and-tall retailer DXL, it's available to guys of all sizes

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
August 20, 2026 1:33 pm EDT
A model in a navy cable-knit Polo Ralph Lauren sweater.
DXL's expansive selection of Polo means any guy can rock RL.
Getty Images

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As it turns out, the hottest brand on the market has been around for nearly 60 years. Americana institution Ralph Lauren may have cemented itself among the upper echelons of retail success stories decades ago, but the label is, by all accounts, having a banner year: after a few years off-cycle, the brand’s recent runway collections have received rave reviews, while revenue is up 15% year over year. (This is nothing to sneeze at, considering Ralph Lauren recorded annual revenue in excess of $7 billion in 2025.)

I mean, just look at the average guy’s closet. As prep maintains a toehold in the menswear zeitgeist and with (tasteful) logos seemingly returning to the forefront of fashion, seemingly everyone wants a piece of Polo.

And now, more than ever, anyone can get it. While shopping for extended sizing has been a historically difficult process, and one often removed from “trending” styles, big-and-tall outfitter DXL has Polo Ralph Lauren stocked to the teeth, offering a serious expanse of style and sizes ranging from XL to 5XL and XLT to 5XLT, as well as waist sizes up to 54 inches. In other words, the clothes every guy wants, in sizes that actually work for every guy.

Below, you’ll find a smattering of what DXL has to offer in the PRL department. Check out more Ralph Lauren styles here, or the retailer’s full range of big-and-tall styles here.

Polo Ralph Lauren Summer Bear T-Shirt (Big + Tall)
Polo Ralph Lauren Summer Bear T-Shirt (Big + Tall)

Summer isn’t over just yet.

Buy Here: $75
The DXL Sale Section Is Packed With Designer Staples
The DXL Sale Section Is Packed With Designer Staples
 Are your favorite brands letting you down on sizing? DXL’s got you covered.
Polo Ralph Lauren Garment-Dyed Oxford Sport Shirt (Big + Tall)
Polo Ralph Lauren Garment-Dyed Oxford Sport Shirt (Big + Tall)

Everyone needs a solid Oxford shirt (or five), no matter your size. Polo is a standard-bearer.

Buy Here : $140
Polo Ralph Lauren Stretch Chino Pants (Big + Tall)
Polo Ralph Lauren Stretch Chino Pants (Big + Tall)

Woven with a touch of stretch for a more comfortable daily wear.

buy Here : $135
Polo Ralph Lauren Soft Touch Polo Shirt (Big + Tall)
Polo Ralph Lauren Soft Touch Polo Shirt (Big + Tall)

This ultra-soft cotton polo might as well be knit from cashmere. Or clouds, for that matter.

Buy Here : $125
Polo Ralph Lauren Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt (Big + Tall)
Polo Ralph Lauren Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt (Big + Tall)

Rep your allegiances.

Buy here : $165

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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