Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Welcome to Closet Constructor, a weekly series where I (a style editor) help you (a well-meaning person who likes clothes) discover new, interesting and affordable ways to really start dressin’.

As a small-brained writer, I cannot possibly explain the nuances of consumer marketing macroeconomics, the how or why of big trend myself. I can only share what I report, synthesize and consume, with a dash of good ol’ fashion gut feeling to keep it all interesting.

All of which to say, that, when considering looming fall trends (yup, fall trends) it’s intuition, rather than hard data, that has led me to believe strongly in one thing — we’re charted on a direct collision course with a very lacrosse fall.

There are signs of an LAX surge (resurgence?) bubbling just below the surface. In-demand SKIMS is leaning into the lacrosse look for its fall campaign, and there have been flashes of mid-aughts Abercrombie into recent designer runway shows. Perhaps even more telling, lacrosse mesh shorts have begun to pop up as a calling card de jour of a cannon of cool brands — Stüssy, Only NY and the ilk — and in-demand influencers. Where downtown NYC goes, the market tends to follow.

NCAA Lacrosse Championship in 1985 or Bushwick 2024? (Photo by Anthony Neste /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) Sports Illustrated via Getty Ima

Relax Lacrosse Brand’s success is another one of those indicators. An Instagram brand racking up followers and name cred with partners like Alex Delaney and Lisa Says Gah!, RLB’s made-in-the-USA shorts (and pants, and odd gear) are a testament to what the aesthetic can be; equal parts East Coast prep and boarding school sporty, with a dash of collegiate for good measure. Perfect for an upcoming fall season, an easy addition to most wardrobes and not so far removed from the average hoodie-shorts fall uniform that you’d be put off from trying it out.

In my mind, the question is less about whether or not the burgeoning trend is happening (it’s happening) but how to properly incorporate the look into your everyday wear. There’s certainly some sports cosplay potential, but leaning into the prep of it is the most surefire way forward. Rugby and polos — not the technical, stretchy golf ones, but a more relaxed, loose-weave situation — untucked over a pair of mesh lacrosse shorts should serve you well, especially when combined with appropriate athletic footwear. Don’t be afraid to go a bit short with the bottoms, either. Or to grow out the flow.

Consider this your official notice – get a pair of LAX shorts. Enjoy your weekend.

Shop the Look

Thoughts? Comments? Queries on how to pick out the perfect pair of socks? Email me your questions and concerns at psandoval@insidehook.com.