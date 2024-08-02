Leisure > Style

Closet Constructor: I Am Asking You to Re-LAX

You're about to see lacrosse everywhere this fall

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
August 2, 2024 11:59 am
Lacrosse style
Lacrosse shorts is the trend you didn't see coming.
As a small-brained writer, I cannot possibly explain the nuances of consumer marketing macroeconomics, the how or why of big trend myself. I can only share what I report, synthesize and consume, with a dash of good ol’ fashion gut feeling to keep it all interesting.

All of which to say, that, when considering looming fall trends (yup, fall trends) it’s intuition, rather than hard data, that has led me to believe strongly in one thing — we’re charted on a direct collision course with a very lacrosse fall.

There are signs of an LAX surge (resurgence?) bubbling just below the surface. In-demand SKIMS is leaning into the lacrosse look for its fall campaign, and there have been flashes of mid-aughts Abercrombie into recent designer runway shows. Perhaps even more telling, lacrosse mesh shorts have begun to pop up as a calling card de jour of a cannon of cool brands — Stüssy, Only NY and the ilk — and in-demand influencers. Where downtown NYC goes, the market tends to follow.

Lacrosse
NCAA Lacrosse Championship in 1985 or Bushwick 2024? (Photo by Anthony Neste /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)
Sports Illustrated via Getty Ima

Relax Lacrosse Brand’s success is another one of those indicators. An Instagram brand racking up followers and name cred with partners like Alex Delaney and Lisa Says Gah!, RLB’s made-in-the-USA shorts (and pants, and odd gear) are a testament to what the aesthetic can be; equal parts East Coast prep and boarding school sporty, with a dash of collegiate for good measure. Perfect for an upcoming fall season, an easy addition to most wardrobes and not so far removed from the average hoodie-shorts fall uniform that you’d be put off from trying it out.

In my mind, the question is less about whether or not the burgeoning trend is happening (it’s happening) but how to properly incorporate the look into your everyday wear. There’s certainly some sports cosplay potential, but leaning into the prep of it is the most surefire way forward. Rugby and polos — not the technical, stretchy golf ones, but a more relaxed, loose-weave situation — untucked over a pair of mesh lacrosse shorts should serve you well, especially when combined with appropriate athletic footwear. Don’t be afraid to go a bit short with the bottoms, either. Or to grow out the flow.

Consider this your official notice – get a pair of LAX shorts. Enjoy your weekend.

Thoughts? Comments? Queries on how to pick out the perfect pair of socks? Email me your questions and concerns at psandoval@insidehook.com.

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

Lacrosse style

