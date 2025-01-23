Buck Mason’s New Sweat Collection Revives Retro Workoutwear

Intentional or not, the first major release of the year from menswear retailer Buck Mason seems aimed at helping you conquer your particularly daunting New Year resolutions. Or maybe it’s just the Rocky-esque aesthetics of the just-dropped collection that have us envisioning sprinting up and down park steps. Either way, the new Welterweight Sweat capsule seems tailor-made for floating like a butterfly and stinging like a bee alike. And maybe chilling like a couch potato, too.

Stealing inspiration from the iconic lightweight cotton jersey knits that were churned out for military, athletic and academic institutions in the ’30s, ‘40s and ‘50s, the Welterweight collection — which includes hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants and more — combines old-school styling and durability with some very of-the-moment custom-milled, mid-weight brushed French terry, creating a vintage-inspired, classically constructed piece built with all the modern performance perks and luxe comfort you could as for. Every piece in the 21-item collection is sewn together with flatlock stitching, and finished with collar, cuff and hem ribbing and ribbed gussets for maximum stretch and mobility.

Buck Mason’s latest collection is an homage to 1940 sweats. Buck Mason

Standout pieces from the capsule include a tasty slightly cropped Loopback Afterhood Sweatshirt, which is constructed with a classic 1940s-style pullover fit and woven from an ultra-dense, 540 GSM cotton French terry that’s been indigo yarn-dyed and pre-washed for a ton of character. The Welterweight Double V Crew Sweatshirt has a similarly plush finish, and the coveted V-stitched neck detailing hallmark of the golden era of midcentury cotton athleticwear.

Buck Mason’s Welterweight sweats start at $138 — expensive, yes, but fairly priced for the quality, in our humble opinion — and one of the swaggiest ways to sweat through a crewneck on your wintery long run or Severance marathon binge. The collection is available for purchase now at Buck Mason’s webstore or at the button below (or here), and you can shop our top picks below.

Shop Buck Mason Welterweight Sweats Collection