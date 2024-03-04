Banana Republic’s Factory Site Is Having a Huge Sale

There is an argument to be made for Banana Republic — a store often relegated to the back of your hometown shopping mall — and its current state of affairs. While you may remember their display windows lined with outdated business casual garb, the brand has been on an upward trend of releasing timeless collections that have been noted by the likes of GQ and W Magazine. (And, of course, InsideHook.)

Now, their factory site is hosting a huge sale with the majority of items marked down to almost 50% off, with another 20% taken off at checkout — and it ends March 6th.

With an array of linen suits best suited for springtime events and sleek airy button-downs on sale for nearly half their original price, this sale is a great opportunity to enhance your wardrobe and snag spring staples before prices hike back up.

To that end, we’ve gathered a selection of sale pieces below that we think you might enjoy. Below, the best deals from the Banana Republic Factory sale.