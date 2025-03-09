Shaun White’s Winter Sports League Debuted in Aspen

Launching a new sports league is never easy, but Snow League has a more impressive pedigree than most — its founder is Shaun White, who holds a number of records in snowboarding. (He’s also long had a foothold in the skateboarding world.) This weekend, White’s new league held its first competition in Aspen, Colorado — and gave a taste of what’s to come as it develops.



Roman Stubbs covered the event for The Washington Post, noting that the event — and the league — could potentially offer elite snowboarders a level of financial stability that has long eluded many of them. As Stubbs reports, White told the athletes gathered there that the launch was about “building a future for you guys.”



The Snow League’s first season will run through March 2026, with stops planned in China and Switzerland, along with a return to Aspen early next year. As the Post reports, White has more ambitious plans for subsequent seasons if this one — where $1.6 million in prize money is on the line — succeeds. And while White himself is known for his snowboarding accomplishments, that isn’t all that the Snow League will encompass; the Post reports that freestyle skiing will be on the schedule for the league’s second event later this year.

At the end of the Aspen event, a pair of Japanese snowboarders — Sena Tomita and Yuto Totsuka — emerged atop the women’s and men’s categories, respectively. Ruka Hirano and Ayumu Hirano rounded out the men’s podium, while on the women’s side, Maddie Mastro and Gaon Choi finished second and third. Viewers who liked what they saw will have to wait a few months before the second round takes place; that competition, in Yunding Secret Garden, China, begins on December 4.