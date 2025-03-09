Culture > Sports

Shaun White’s Winter Sports League Debuted in Aspen

The Snow League is officially underway

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 9, 2025 7:48 pm EDT
Launching a new sports league is never easy, but Snow League has a more impressive pedigree than most — its founder is Shaun White, who holds a number of records in snowboarding. (He’s also long had a foothold in the skateboarding world.) This weekend, White’s new league held its first competition in Aspen, Colorado — and gave a taste of what’s to come as it develops.

Roman Stubbs covered the event for The Washington Post, noting that the event — and the league — could potentially offer elite snowboarders a level of financial stability that has long eluded many of them. As Stubbs reports, White told the athletes gathered there that the launch was about “building a future for you guys.”

The Snow League’s first season will run through March 2026, with stops planned in China and Switzerland, along with a return to Aspen early next year. As the Post reports, White has more ambitious plans for subsequent seasons if this one — where $1.6 million in prize money is on the line — succeeds. And while White himself is known for his snowboarding accomplishments, that isn’t all that the Snow League will encompass; the Post reports that freestyle skiing will be on the schedule for the league’s second event later this year.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City

