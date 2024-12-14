Culture > Sports

Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

He had surgery earlier this week

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 14, 2024 2:29 pm
Randy Moss
Randy Moss looks on prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020.
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Over the course of his Hall of Fame career, wide receiver Randy Moss led the league in receiving touchdowns five times and played in six Pro Bowls. After retiring from the NFL for good after the 2012 season and post-season, Moss has worked as an analyst for ESPN and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. On Friday, Moss took to social media to speak candidly about another part of his life: he’s currently being treated for cancer.

In a video posted to Instagram, Moss — wearing a shirt reading “Let’s Beat Cancer” — told viewers, “Your boy is a cancer survivor.” He alluded to having previously mentioned health issues as of late, and provided more details in the clip. Calling the team of doctors who treated him “some of the best in the whole country,” Moss revealed that he had spent six days in the hospital following surgery earlier in the week.

Writing at The Washington Post, Glynn A. Hill has more details on Moss’s diagnosis and the aftermath. The surgery was to remove a cancerous growth located, as Hill wrote, “between [Moss’s] pancreas and liver.” The surgery is only part of the overall treatment plan; in the near future, Moss’s doctors plan to use radation therapy and chemotherapy to treat his cancer.

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence
The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence
 An NFL game could take place in Ireland next year in addition to stops in the U.K.

In the wake of Moss’s announcement, there’s been a substantial amount of support from his fans and colleagues. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared a social media post from Moss (with the rallying cry “LET’S MOSS CANCER”) and added, “Everyone is rooting for Randy.” Hopefully, Moss will make a full recovery.

Randy Moss

