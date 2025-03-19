Drinking and the Culture Around It

Dolph Lundgren’s Vodka Isn’t So Punchy (in a Good Way)

Hard Cut sounds rough but offers a smooth sipping experience

By Kirk Miller
March 19, 2025 3:37 pm EDT
Dolph Lundgren Hard Cut Vodka
Dolph Lundgren: Not your average vodka drinker
Hard Cut

What we’re drinking: Hard Cut Vodka

Where it’s from: Hard Cut was founded by Dolph Lundgren, the longtime action star (Rocky IV, Masters of the Universe, Creed 2), and with his wife, movie producer Emma Korkdal. 

Why we’re drinking this: A celebrity spirits brand that’s not a tequila centered around Ivan Drago? I mean, this barely had to be passable to get a tryout from me. But there’s some pedigree here. Hard Cut already won a Double Gold at the most recent San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Lundgren and his wife enlisted famed global bartender Philip Duff and drinks industry vet Steve Luttmann (Moet Hennessy, Hercules Mulligan, Leblon) to help shape the brand. And Dolph himself has some strong vodka opinions. 

The actor, originally from Sweden (“People drink a lot in Sweden,” Dolph notes), has been a longtime fan of vodka on ice but was unable to find one he enjoyed. “They were all sharp and hard to drink on the rocks,” he says. “I didn’t realize how much work it was going to be, but I decided to create my own vodka.” 

With some downtime during COVID, Lundgren and Korkdal were able to taste dozens of different vodka styles, landing on an American-made potato vodka. “They’re smoother,” he says. “I think only about 1% of vodkas in America are potato vodkas, and maybe 3% worldwide. I just thought it made for the perfect vodka.” 

What didn’t come into play? Lundgren’s pre-acting studies, where he earned (no joke) a Master’s in Chemical Engineering. “I know how a fractional distillation column works and how it can influence the taste,” he says. “But my background was better in figuring out how running a business works and being an entrepreneur.” 

How it tastes: Hard Cut is distilled in Idaho from potatoes and Rocky Mountain water, and it comes in at a slightly higher-than-average 90 proof. The spirit features a lovely, creamy mouthfeel and notes of apple, pepper and a little earthiness. Despite its name and higher ABV, Hard Cut is soft on the palate and an excellent and representative example of a potato vodka. 

It’s great chilled or on the rocks, but Lundgren recommends a recipe from his wife and co-founder, which involves Hard Cut, fresh apple juice, fresh lemon juice, ginger and a mint garnish. 

Fun facts: I was able to ask Lundgren a few semi-related questions: 

  • On Jason Momoa’s vodka [they co-starred in Aquaman]: “It’s pretty good. It’s smooth. Not quite as good as Hard Cut.”
  • On his non-vodka drink of choice: “I was into red wine a lot when I lived in Spain. Today, I’m more into Fernet-Branca. It’s a great digestif.” 
  • His non-vodka future plans: “I’ve been trying to branch out a little. I’ve got a comedy with Vince Vaughn coming next year. And there’s a documentary about me that we’ve been working on for awhile.” 
  • The line he gets quoted back to him the most: “It’s definitely from Rocky IV. ‘I must break you.’”

Where to buy: Hard Cut Vodka (SRP $25.99, 700ml) will be available nationally through Flaviar.com and roll out in California starting this month. 

Hard Cut Vodka
Hard Cut Vodka
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

