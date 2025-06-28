Wellness > Sex & Dating

Sperm-Detecting AI Is Helping Doctors Address Infertility

It could be a big step forward for medicine

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 28, 2025 3:16 pm EDT
Microscope against a blue background
Apparently, AI is good at finding viable sperm.
Getty Images

Much of what we read about AI in 2025 involves controversies around this technology, whether that relates to how systems are trained or pop cultural depictions of AI. But there’s one use of AI that’s a lot less controversial, for countless reasons: using AI for medical research. It isn’t hard to understand why: there’s a clear benefit to this application, and it doesn’t seem to have the environmental effects comparable to those of generative AI.

The latest application of medical AI has to do with couples experiencing infertility — specifically, in situations where plenty of sperm are inviable. Writing at The Washington Post, Sabrina Malhi explored a new initiative at the Columbia University Fertility Center that uses AI to identify viable sperm, which couples can then use in IVF treatments.

Specifically, Malhi writes, the treatment is useful for people are afflicted with azoospermia. According to data from the University of North Carolina’s School of Medicine, the condition “is present in 1% of men in the general population and in 15% of men with infertility.”

As Zev Williams, who heads Columbia’s Division of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, told the Post, the AI-based system showed dramatic results compared with manually reviewing samples. “We ran the same sample and found 44 sperm within an hour,” Williams said of a sample where a manual check had shown nothing viable. “That changes everything for a couple who thought they had no path forward.”

Can Everyday Kitchen Items Affect Your Fertility?
Can Everyday Kitchen Items Affect Your Fertility?
 A new book offers some surprising answers

Could this application of technology turn out to be the proverbial game-changer? For his part, Robert Brannigan of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine took a tone of cautious optimism, telling the Post, “[T]his looks promising, but as with any new technology in medicine, especially in reproductive care, we need to follow the data and study it further.”

More Like This

male fertility testing
Male Infertility Is a Problem. When Will Men Start Caring?
population
Falling Fertility Rate “Cause for Celebration”
Henry Isenberg, the chief microbiologist, examines a specimen of sperm at the Long Island Jewish Hospital Infertility Clinic.
What Does “Quality Sperm” Even Mean?
sperm
Sperm Counts Are Declining. Apparently That’s a Problem.

Wellness > Sex & Dating
Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Man sleeping on sofa in his living room. We asked sleep experts about people who have sleep anxiety in a bed, but can sleep fine on a couch.
Why Can I Fall Asleep on the Couch and Not in My Bed?
David Beckham stretching his hips on the field during a Manchester United training session, early 2000s
How to Unlock Your Tight Hips for Good
Danish chess grandmaster Bent Larsen (1935 - 2010) in play against Roman Toran of Spain in the Premier Section of the annual Hastings International Chess Congress
There’s Never Been a Better Time to Be a Dull Man
Pan Am flight
Pan Am Returns to the Skies — A Little Differently Than Before
Breitling Superocean Heritage
Breitling Just Revamped Its Dive Watch Collection
cologne on grey background
The Best New Colognes of the Year (So Far)

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Microscope against a blue background

Sperm-Detecting AI Is Helping Doctors Address Infertility

Runner in Charleston, South Carolina with illustrated map overlay and scenic city views.

17 Miles in Charleston

Three photos of the Hydrow Pro Rower in my home. I tested the rowing machine for a month for this review.

Hydrow Pro Rower Review: I Didn’t Expect to Love It This Much

Close-up of powerful ankles in motion during a dynamic warm-up, wearing gold Nike spikes on a track surface.

Ankle Strength Is an Underrated Key to Healthy Aging

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week