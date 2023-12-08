Wellness > Sex & Dating

The Hottest Sexual Wellness Items From Lovehoney to Gift This Season

Everything you need for better sex this winter

December 8, 2023
Sexual wellness products help make sex a more exciting, intimate and pleasurable experience, for both you and your partner. But you can’t just pick up the first bullet vibe you see on Amazon. It’s why we’d encourage you to instead invest in a high-quality, good-looking sex toy or accessory that won’t crap out after a few uses. And it’s why, further, we’d recommend sourcing your sexy devices, accessories and lingerie from Lovehoney.

The premiere sex retailer offers a large range of toys and vibrators from our favorite brands top brands along with a variety of sexy pleasure essentials including bondage accessories, lingerie sets, lubricants and everything else you and your partner need for more exciting, intimate and pleasurable sex this winter.

If you don’t feel like wading through the enormous collection, we’ve highlighted a few of our top gifting picks below.

Lovehoney Ignite 20 Function Finger Vibrator
Lovehoney Ignite 20 Function Finger Vibrator

This cute, versatile rechargeable finger vibrator was designed to make clitoral stimulation a breeze.

Buy Here : $40
We-Vibe Date Night Special Edition App Controlled Couples Kit
We-Vibe Date Night Special Edition App Controlled Couples Kit

There’s a titillating toy for everyone in this date night bundle from We-Vibe.

Buy Here : $199
Lovehoney Unwrap Me Red Satin Bra Gift Set
Lovehoney Unwrap Me Red Satin Bra Gift Set

The best present you’ll unwrap this year.

Buy it now : $37
Lovehoney Dream Wand Sex Toy Advent Calendar
Lovehoney Dream Wand Sex Toy Advent Calendar

This 12-piece sex toy calendar (that’s valued at over $250) includes everything you need to explore new sensations, and positions, this holiday season.

Buy it now
Lovehoney LHM Red Satin Boxer Shorts & Restraints Gift Set
Lovehoney LHM Red Satin Boxer Shorts & Restraints Gift Set

The best gift they’ll unwrap this year.

Buy it now : $25
Arcwave Pow Silicone Dual-Entrance Suction Control Male Masturbator
Arcwave Pow Silicone Dual-Entrance Suction Control Male Masturbator
Buy it now : $69
Bondage Boutique Bound to Please Black Under Mattress Restraint
Bondage Boutique Bound to Please Black Under Mattress Restraint

This bondage set is possibly the easiest way to transform your bedroom into the sex dungeon of your dreams. And not at a bad price.

Buy it now : $50$35
Tracey Cox Supersex Massage Oil
Tracey Cox Supersex Massage Oil
Buy it now : $13
Magic Wand Rechargeable Extra Powerful Cordless Vibrator
Magic Wand Rechargeable Extra Powerful Cordless Vibrator

When it doubt, gift her the mother of all vibrators.

Buy it now : $120
We-Vibe Sync O Remote and App Controlled Rechargeable Couple’s Vibrator
We-Vibe Sync O Remote and App Controlled Rechargeable Couple’s Vibrator

Designed to be worn during intercourse, this sleek toy offers G-spot and clitoral stimulation for her and a few new sensations for you as well.

Buy it now : $169

