The Hottest Sexual Wellness Items From Lovehoney to Gift This Season

Sexual wellness products help make sex a more exciting, intimate and pleasurable experience, for both you and your partner. But you can’t just pick up the first bullet vibe you see on Amazon. It’s why we’d encourage you to instead invest in a high-quality, good-looking sex toy or accessory that won’t crap out after a few uses. And it’s why, further, we’d recommend sourcing your sexy devices, accessories and lingerie from Lovehoney.
The premiere sex retailer offers a large range of toys and vibrators from our favorite brands top brands along with a variety of sexy pleasure essentials including bondage accessories, lingerie sets, lubricants and everything else you and your partner need for more exciting, intimate and pleasurable sex this winter.
If you don’t feel like wading through the enormous collection, we’ve highlighted a few of our top gifting picks below.
Lovehoney Ignite 20 Function Finger Vibrator
This cute, versatile rechargeable finger vibrator was designed to make clitoral stimulation a breeze.
We-Vibe Date Night Special Edition App Controlled Couples Kit
There’s a titillating toy for everyone in this date night bundle from We-Vibe.
Lovehoney Unwrap Me Red Satin Bra Gift Set
The best present you’ll unwrap this year.
Lovehoney Dream Wand Sex Toy Advent Calendar
This 12-piece sex toy calendar (that’s valued at over $250) includes everything you need to explore new sensations, and positions, this holiday season.
Lovehoney LHM Red Satin Boxer Shorts & Restraints Gift Set
The best gift they’ll unwrap this year.
Bondage Boutique Bound to Please Black Under Mattress Restraint
This bondage set is possibly the easiest way to transform your bedroom into the sex dungeon of your dreams. And not at a bad price.
Magic Wand Rechargeable Extra Powerful Cordless Vibrator
When it doubt, gift her the mother of all vibrators.
We-Vibe Sync O Remote and App Controlled Rechargeable Couple’s Vibrator
Designed to be worn during intercourse, this sleek toy offers G-spot and clitoral stimulation for her and a few new sensations for you as well.
