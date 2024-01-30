Wellness > Sex & Dating

16 Lingerie Brands Men Should Know, None of Which Are Victoria’s Secret

She will thank you. Trust us.

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated January 30, 2024 10:19 am
Inclusive, well-made and undeniably sexy.
Bluebella/ThirdLove/Agent Provocateur

Yes, I see you. Panicking right before Valentine’s Day, your anniversary or her birthday, blindly browsing the 7-for-$27 panty section at Victoria’s Secret and hurrying down the street with their pink-and-black striped shopping bag in hand.

When it’s time to do some gift buying for your S.O., it’s okay to admit you often consult Victoria.

Once the mecca of lingerie, in recent years, VS hasn’t been doing so hot. In January 2020, CEO Les Wexner stepped down from the company, which had been dealing with a variety of setbacks including declining sales, the cancellation of its televised fashion show and transphobic remarks from the brand’s former president and chief marketing officer. 

Many on the outside criticized the brand’s refusal to be more inclusive, noting the brand’s lack of diversity in sizing and the aspirational (and completely unattainable) “Angel” model imagery. Not to mention the quality of the products is complete crap.

Luckily, though, where Victoria’s Secret has failed, dozens of other, lesser-known lingerie brands are excelling. And it’s important that you, a man who should be buying luxurious lingerie for the love of your life not just on special occasions but also on random Tuesdays, should know about them all. Well, not all of them, but 16 we deem to be worthy of her closet and your money. 

Below, you’ll find a variety of lingerie brands offering everything from traditionally sexy pieces to laid-back, everyday styles to uniquely designed, one-of-a-kind undergarments, all built to last and made to fit all body types comfortably and confidently.

CUUP

CUUP — a brand that’s likely been popping up in her Instagram ads — makes modern and minimalist lingerie designed to accentuate her natural shape. Ranging from sizes A-H, the brand’s unlined silhouettes feature a lightweight high-performance fabric, making these bras a laid-back, yet elegant, everyday option. We’re calling your attention to two sexy staples: The Plunge, a supportive bralette-like bra, and The Balconette, a more structured bra both featuring semi-transparent mesh cups with opaque seams. But you can’t go wrong with any of the super comfortable thongs, high-waist briefs and other bottoms, either.

The Balconette by CUUP
The Balconette by CUUP
Buy Here : $68
The Thong by CUUP
The Thong by CUUP
Buy Here : $20

Thistle and Spire

The female-founded, NYC-based intimates brand puts a twist on lingerie classics, offering some seriously unique-looking bras, bodysuits, thongs, bralettes and garters for a vast variety of sizes. Shop embroidered bustiers, sexy bodysuits and a darling ivory garter with a removable choker.

Thistle and Spire Smokin Mirrors Bodysuit
Thistle and Spire Smokin Mirrors Bodysuit
Buy Here : $98
Thistle and Spire Sidney Playsuit
Thistle and Spire Sidney Playsuit
Buy Here : $98

ThirdLove

Offering 80 sizes, including half-sizes, ThirdLove is serious about letting no boob go unsupported. And the selection of undergarments isn’t ugly! If your S.O. is on the bustier side, you’ve probably heard a complaint or two about larger cup sizes getting the boring, beige end of the stick. But with ThirdLove, you’ll find a range of stylish supportive pieces, from the brand’s best-selling, ultra-comfy T-shirt bra (that includes memory foam cups) to sexy lace balconette and plunge bras along with flattering everyday underwear styles.

ThirdLove 24/7 Second Skin Unlined Bra
ThirdLove 24/7 Second Skin Unlined Bra
Buy Here : $72
ThirdLove 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra
ThirdLove 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra
Buy Here : $72

Hanky Panky

Since 1977, Hanky Panky has delivered insanely comfortable, high-quality lingerie, bralettes and panties without compromising good looks. While the NYC-based brand offers gorgeous babydolls, slips, teddies, bras and more, Hanky Panky is best known for its signature one-size-fits-all stretch lace thong which might just be the most comfortable lace thong in the world. Oh, and to make it even easier, you can shop the highly-coveted thongs in convenient gift sets.

Hanky Panky Signature Lace Original Rise Thong
Hanky Panky Signature Lace Original Rise Thong
Buy Here : $24
Hanky Panky Signature Lace Crotchless Teddy Black
Hanky Panky Signature Lace Crotchless Teddy Black
Buy Now : $85

Agent Provocateur

The iconic British lingerie retailer offers exquisite, impeccably crafted and thoroughly captivating pieces — each distinctively designed to invoke a range of moods and desires. Find playful, provocative designs, sophisticated sets, romantic lace looks and striking boudoir pieces.

Agent Provocateur Saylor Demi Cup Underwired Bra
Agent Provocateur Saylor Demi Cup Underwired Bra
Buy Here : $155
Agent Provocateur Cupid Suspender
Agent Provocateur Cupid Suspender
Buy Now : $160

Araks

While Araks offers size-inclusive lacey lingerie, sleek slips and basic cotton bralette/underwear sets, the brand’s standout pieces are really its super fun, silk chiffon color block bras and matching panties. So cute and so comfy she’ll never wanna cover them up.

Araks Gita Underwire Bra Apple
Araks Gita Underwire Bra Apple
Buy Now : $160
Araks Cadel Slip in Sky
Araks Cadel Slip in Sky
Buy Here : $385

Eberjey

Known mainly for its highly coveted, crazy comfy PJs, Eberjey also sells similarly soft lace bras and thongs, sexy camisoles and flirty chemises she’ll not just feel good in — but will have no problem drifting off to sleep in.

Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Short Slip
Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Short Slip
Buy Now : $198
Eberjey Pima Stretch Cotton V Bralette
Eberjey Pima Stretch Cotton V Bralette
Buy Here : $48

Only Hearts

Originally an NYC boutique that specialized in only heart-shaped objects, Only Hearts has now expanded into the world of lingerie, sleepwear and apparel with pieces worn by Cardi B, Jennifer Aniston and Kate Moss (to name a few). Offering romantic, but lively, undergarments made from soft fabrics and unique patterns, Lonely Hearts has a ton of flirtatious designs you won’t find anywhere else.

Only Hearts Coucou Lola Side Ruffle Bralette
Only Hearts Coucou Lola Side Ruffle Bralette
Buy Here : $52
Only Hearts So Fine Lace Chemette
Only Hearts So Fine Lace Chemette
Buy Here : $145

Fleur du Mal

Inspired by the famous collection of poems by Charles Baudelaire, Fleur du Mal celebrates chic femininity and sexuality with exquisite garments meant to be worn every day. The luxury lingerie brand boasts delicate lace embroidered thongs and garters, devilish bondage strap bodysuits, romantic satin slips and more alluring styles.

Fleur du Mal Beaded Fringe Ouvert Heart Shaped Panty
Fleur du Mal Beaded Fringe Ouvert Heart Shaped Panty

Buy Here : $128
Fleur du Mal Unisex Boxer Short
Fleur du Mal Unisex Boxer Short
Buy Now : $115

Bluebella

Founded in 2005, Bluebella specializes in opulent, modern lingerie, including bras, panties, garters and bodysuits with floral designs, soft silhouettes and intriguing cage-effect strapping. While almost every piece is undeniably gorg, the brand’s best-selling Nova bra, thong and garter make for a serious show-stopping ensemble.  

Bluebella Nova Ivory Set
Bluebella Nova Ivory Set
Buy Here : $138
Bluebella Elizabeth Soft Bodysuit
Bluebella Elizabeth Soft Bodysuit

Buy Here : $74

Chantelle

Launched back in 1949 as a shapewear manufacturer, Chantelle lingerie has become a standout brand in French lingerie. Now offering more than just shapewear, the brand is a favorite for its one-size SoftStretch collection of breathable, quick-drying, flexible undergarments, as well as its line of comfortable, stylish, durable bras available to all bust types.

Chantelle SoftStretch Padded V-Neck Bra
Chantelle SoftStretch Padded V-Neck Bra
Buy Here : $62
Chantelle Cotton Comfort High Waist Brief
Chantelle Cotton Comfort High Waist Brief
Buy Here : $24

Love Stories

For smaller chest sizes, Love Stories makes some of the most elegant and unique bralettes and panties I have ever laid my eyes on. The array of delicate satin and lace-trimmed pieces feature a mix of pastel colors and interesting patterns, resulting in a dreamy, one-of-a-kind piece.

Love Stories Wild Rose
Love Stories Wild Rose
Buy Now : $50$30
Love Stories Gwen Lace Triangle Bralette
Love Stories Gwen Lace Triangle Bralette
Buy Now : $93

LDMA

Immediately after trying the performance underwear brand’s Low Hide Thong and High Sculpt Brief, LDMA has staked its claim as one of our favorite everyday intimate brands for women. Using the best nylon on the market, each undergarment is individually knit, creating a high-performing pair of underwear that’s moisture-wicking, comfortably compressing and incredibly stylish.

LDMA High Sculpt Brief
LDMA High Sculpt Brief
Buy Here : $26
LDMA Low Show V Bralette
LDMA Low Show V Bralette
Buy Now : $50

Natori

Natori offers simple, sophisticated, more traditional-style lingerie crafted from high-quality materials you can feel. From sleek, satin lace slips to lightweight lace racerbacks and a range of cute bottoms, the luxury lingerie brand has successfully combined comfort and sensuality.

Natori Enchant Lace Trim Chemise
Natori Enchant Lace Trim Chemise
Buy Here : $160
Natori Cherry Blossom Convertible Bra
Natori Cherry Blossom Convertible Bra
Buy Here : $76

The Great Eros

Husband-and-wife duo Christina Viviani and Emilio Ramirez started The Great Eros with the intention of crafting intimate lingerie that has everyday wearability. The simple, delicate designs spread throughout a collection of bodysuits, bras and undies, and boast high-end fabrics like second-skin Italian mesh and geometric Italian lace.

The Great Eros Underwire Bra
The Great Eros Underwire Bra
Buy Here : $105
The Great Eros Bodysuit
The Great Eros Bodysuit
Buy Here : $145

Lovehoney

“Sexual happiness” retailer Lovehoney may have crossed your radar with their expanse of exciting sex toys and pleasure-froward accessories, but they dabble in lingerie, too. With fair ranging from sensual bodysuits and cheetah printed boxers, there’s something for everyone, no matter what your pillow talk might look like.

Lovehoney Black Lace Push-Up Basque Set
Lovehoney Black Lace Push-Up Basque Set
Buy Here : $50
Lovehoney Lace Me Lace Crotchless Panties
Lovehoney Lace Me Lace Crotchless Panties
Buy Here : $13

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

