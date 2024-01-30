Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Yes, I see you. Panicking right before Valentine’s Day, your anniversary or her birthday, blindly browsing the 7-for-$27 panty section at Victoria’s Secret and hurrying down the street with their pink-and-black striped shopping bag in hand.

When it’s time to do some gift buying for your S.O., it’s okay to admit you often consult Victoria.

Once the mecca of lingerie, in recent years, VS hasn’t been doing so hot. In January 2020, CEO Les Wexner stepped down from the company, which had been dealing with a variety of setbacks including declining sales, the cancellation of its televised fashion show and transphobic remarks from the brand’s former president and chief marketing officer.

Many on the outside criticized the brand’s refusal to be more inclusive, noting the brand’s lack of diversity in sizing and the aspirational (and completely unattainable) “Angel” model imagery. Not to mention the quality of the products is complete crap.

Luckily, though, where Victoria’s Secret has failed, dozens of other, lesser-known lingerie brands are excelling. And it’s important that you, a man who should be buying luxurious lingerie for the love of your life not just on special occasions but also on random Tuesdays, should know about them all. Well, not all of them, but 16 we deem to be worthy of her closet and your money.

Below, you’ll find a variety of lingerie brands offering everything from traditionally sexy pieces to laid-back, everyday styles to uniquely designed, one-of-a-kind undergarments, all built to last and made to fit all body types comfortably and confidently.

CUUP — a brand that’s likely been popping up in her Instagram ads — makes modern and minimalist lingerie designed to accentuate her natural shape. Ranging from sizes A-H, the brand’s unlined silhouettes feature a lightweight high-performance fabric, making these bras a laid-back, yet elegant, everyday option. We’re calling your attention to two sexy staples: The Plunge, a supportive bralette-like bra, and The Balconette, a more structured bra both featuring semi-transparent mesh cups with opaque seams. But you can’t go wrong with any of the super comfortable thongs, high-waist briefs and other bottoms, either.

The female-founded, NYC-based intimates brand puts a twist on lingerie classics, offering some seriously unique-looking bras, bodysuits, thongs, bralettes and garters for a vast variety of sizes. Shop embroidered bustiers, sexy bodysuits and a darling ivory garter with a removable choker.

Offering 80 sizes, including half-sizes, ThirdLove is serious about letting no boob go unsupported. And the selection of undergarments isn’t ugly! If your S.O. is on the bustier side, you’ve probably heard a complaint or two about larger cup sizes getting the boring, beige end of the stick. But with ThirdLove, you’ll find a range of stylish supportive pieces, from the brand’s best-selling, ultra-comfy T-shirt bra (that includes memory foam cups) to sexy lace balconette and plunge bras along with flattering everyday underwear styles.

Since 1977, Hanky Panky has delivered insanely comfortable, high-quality lingerie, bralettes and panties without compromising good looks. While the NYC-based brand offers gorgeous babydolls, slips, teddies, bras and more, Hanky Panky is best known for its signature one-size-fits-all stretch lace thong which might just be the most comfortable lace thong in the world. Oh, and to make it even easier, you can shop the highly-coveted thongs in convenient gift sets.

The iconic British lingerie retailer offers exquisite, impeccably crafted and thoroughly captivating pieces — each distinctively designed to invoke a range of moods and desires. Find playful, provocative designs, sophisticated sets, romantic lace looks and striking boudoir pieces.

While Araks offers size-inclusive lacey lingerie, sleek slips and basic cotton bralette/underwear sets, the brand’s standout pieces are really its super fun, silk chiffon color block bras and matching panties. So cute and so comfy she’ll never wanna cover them up.

Known mainly for its highly coveted, crazy comfy PJs, Eberjey also sells similarly soft lace bras and thongs, sexy camisoles and flirty chemises she’ll not just feel good in — but will have no problem drifting off to sleep in.

Originally an NYC boutique that specialized in only heart-shaped objects, Only Hearts has now expanded into the world of lingerie, sleepwear and apparel with pieces worn by Cardi B, Jennifer Aniston and Kate Moss (to name a few). Offering romantic, but lively, undergarments made from soft fabrics and unique patterns, Lonely Hearts has a ton of flirtatious designs you won’t find anywhere else.

Inspired by the famous collection of poems by Charles Baudelaire, Fleur du Mal celebrates chic femininity and sexuality with exquisite garments meant to be worn every day. The luxury lingerie brand boasts delicate lace embroidered thongs and garters, devilish bondage strap bodysuits, romantic satin slips and more alluring styles.

Founded in 2005, Bluebella specializes in opulent, modern lingerie, including bras, panties, garters and bodysuits with floral designs, soft silhouettes and intriguing cage-effect strapping. While almost every piece is undeniably gorg, the brand’s best-selling Nova bra, thong and garter make for a serious show-stopping ensemble.

Launched back in 1949 as a shapewear manufacturer, Chantelle lingerie has become a standout brand in French lingerie. Now offering more than just shapewear, the brand is a favorite for its one-size SoftStretch collection of breathable, quick-drying, flexible undergarments, as well as its line of comfortable, stylish, durable bras available to all bust types.

For smaller chest sizes, Love Stories makes some of the most elegant and unique bralettes and panties I have ever laid my eyes on. The array of delicate satin and lace-trimmed pieces feature a mix of pastel colors and interesting patterns, resulting in a dreamy, one-of-a-kind piece.

Immediately after trying the performance underwear brand’s Low Hide Thong and High Sculpt Brief, LDMA has staked its claim as one of our favorite everyday intimate brands for women. Using the best nylon on the market, each undergarment is individually knit, creating a high-performing pair of underwear that’s moisture-wicking, comfortably compressing and incredibly stylish.

Natori offers simple, sophisticated, more traditional-style lingerie crafted from high-quality materials you can feel. From sleek, satin lace slips to lightweight lace racerbacks and a range of cute bottoms, the luxury lingerie brand has successfully combined comfort and sensuality.

Husband-and-wife duo Christina Viviani and Emilio Ramirez started The Great Eros with the intention of crafting intimate lingerie that has everyday wearability. The simple, delicate designs spread throughout a collection of bodysuits, bras and undies, and boast high-end fabrics like second-skin Italian mesh and geometric Italian lace.

“Sexual happiness” retailer Lovehoney may have crossed your radar with their expanse of exciting sex toys and pleasure-froward accessories, but they dabble in lingerie, too. With fair ranging from sensual bodysuits and cheetah printed boxers, there’s something for everyone, no matter what your pillow talk might look like.