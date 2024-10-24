Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Autos > Reviews

This Litter Box Makes Cleanup Duty a Breeze

Spend a little extra to make your pet-owning life a whole lot easier

By Matt Lagnese
October 24, 2024 2:17 pm
This ultra-high tech litter box makes life easier
This ultra-high tech litter box makes life easier
Litter-Robot

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

In New York, cats and apartments go together like, well, cats and bodegas. Often my orange pal Gary will stare out the window at my (his) neighbors’ tuxedo and tabby roommates. But the finite space of most apartments leaves little room for a litter box. And when the cat uses the facilities, one better get scooping quick. 

Dogs Are Becoming the Next Hot Real Estate Accessory
Dogs Are Becoming the Next Hot Real Estate Accessory
 Can a cute dog make a listing harder to resist?

The Litter-Robot 4 is a fine solution for this pressing issue. Though taller than the conventional covered litter box my cat had been using, its footprint is smaller. It looks like a small washer/dryer and has an illuminated panel of push button controls. Its round design and sleek lighting reminds me of something from Star Trek TNG.

Removing it from the large box, I set up the Litter-Robot 4 in less than five minutes. Gary was sniffing it out before I had a chance to fill it with litter — less litter than needed for the box I had prior to the Litter-Robot 4. In fact, the Litter-Robot 4 is so efficient with separating waste from clean litter I’ve had to reduce the delivery frequency of kitty litter. 

Connecting the unit to the app was easy as well. With the app I get a notification every time the cleaning cycle completes and the app tracks Gary’s weight, which is funny to see pre- and post-trip to the bathroom. The app also tracks the amount of waste collected and tells you when to dispose, though I’ve been opting to take out the waste at 50% capacity. 

The Litter-Robot 4 even comes with an interior light that shines softly on the litter. I’m not sure of the purpose, whether it is to provide your cat with illumination for reading the paper while he does his business, or to provide the owner with assurance that, yes, the machine works! No clumps! The lights (interior and panel) can be shut off or dimmed via the app. 

The Litter-Robot 4 cycles quietly and the only thing you can really hear from the other room is the shifting of litter. I cannot hear the motor running or the cylinder turning. 

The only drawback I can think of is the waste compartment liner bags replacements are somewhat pricey. I might see if I can use a cheaper alternative. Liner bags aside, the cool design and functionally saving me 60(!) scoops in two weeks — the app tracks this too — the Litter-Robot 4 by Whisker is a welcomed addition to my cat’s home. 

Litter-Robot 4
Litter-Robot 4
Litter-Robot : $699

More Like This

Beagle on couch
Dogs Are Becoming the Next Hot Real Estate Accessory
Dog walking
The Nation's Hotels Are Embracing Dog Employees
bulldog sitting on a gold colored chair with white throw pillow
Treat Your Pup to a Staycation at These Pet-Friendly Houston Hotels
Dog with bowl
Does a New Canine Arthritis Medication Live Up to the Hype?

Leisure > Autos > Reviews

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra
How to Save Big on Bose Headphones

$429$279

Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Wolf Grey"
Nike Is Hosting a Sale on Sale Items

From Our Partner

Lacoste L:S Polo
The Platonic Ideal of Polos Is on Sale at Amazon

$125$72

Nike Boxers
Nike’s Ultra-Soft Boxers Are 25% Off

$48$36

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Tariq Otuemhobe, the creator of the YouTube channel and calisthenics program STRIQfit. We talked about his approach to fitness and the resurgence of calisthenics.
Calisthenics Are Back. This YouTuber Is Leading the Renaissance.
A man working out with battle ropes in an empty gym. We're taking a look at the best YouTube channels for fitness and wellness.
The YouTube Guide to Wellness
BUGATCHI
BUGATCHI’s Latest Collection Solves Transitional Wardrobe Woes
These are the best places to see fall foliage
The Best Leaf-Peeping Destinations Across North America to Visit This Season
Cartier's Tank Normale watch, Tank Américaine watch, Tank Française watch, Tank Jewelry watch and Tank Louis Cartier watch against a navy blue background
How to Buy a Cartier Tank
An illustration of a person peeling an orange.
Is Your Partner “Testing” You With These TikTok Trends?

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Autos, Right This Way

This ultra-high tech litter box makes life easier

This Litter Box Makes Cleanup Duty a Breeze

A vehicle from the movie "Blade Runner 2049." A new lawsuit accuses Tesla, Elon Musk and Warner Bros. Discovery of stealing imagery from the movie and using AI to manipulate it for the Tesla Cybercab unveiling.

Lawsuit Accuses Tesla of Ripping Off "Blade Runner 2049"

2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited i-Force Max, the luxury hybrid version of the new midsize pickup truck

It’s Luxury. It’s Hybrid. But Is It the Best Tacoma?

Tesla supercharger

Ford Is Issuing Replacement Supercharger Adapters

Explore More Autos

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer