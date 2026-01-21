Leisure > Autos > News

Airstream Tries a New Tactic to Sell RVs: Build Something Accessible

The World Traveler offers plenty of space, an easy towing experience and a (relatively) affordable price point in a classic silver bullet design

By Alex Lauer
January 21, 2026 12:23 pm EST
A white SUV towing the Airstream World Traveler, a new travel trailer that's spacious, affordable and easy to tow
The spacious Airstream of your dreams is finally within reach.
Airstream

The Airstream World Traveler, a new 22-foot travel trailer unveiled this month, doesn’t look so different from the rest of the RV company’s classic silver bullet models — it’s designed in the same riveted aluminum style that the company introduced 90 years ago almost to the day. Take a closer look, though, and you’ll see that Airstream’s latest model is eyeing a new demographic of buyers: people who didn’t think they could afford an Airstream.

The World Traveler 22RB, as it’s officially labeled (a nod to the 22-foot length and bed in the rear of the trailer), is new to North America after the model name debuted in Germany in August. As the RV industry continues to struggle in the U.S. after pandemic highs, Airstream seems to be introducing this trailer to court new buyers with a more affordable price point (starting at $63,800) and easy-to-tow design that may not require upgrading to a larger truck or SUV.

A man and woman sitting outside the Airstream World Traveler 22RB, a new, more affordable silver bullet travel trailer from the RV company
The new World Traveler starts at just $68,300 for a 22-foot trailer.
Airstream

The model is the second-most affordable classic travel trailer sold by Airstream, with its base price just slightly more expensive than the cheapest option, the pipsqueak known as the Bambi 16RB. For just $900 more than that 16-foot Bambi, the World Traveler offers a floor plan that’s six feet longer, while also trimming the width slightly to make it easier to maneuver than other trailers of similar length. Despite its larger size, the gross vehicle weight rating of the World Traveler is just 4,500 pounds; Airstream notes “the design is compatible with a wide range of tow vehicles, including crossovers, pickups, and SUVs.” 

Compare the World Traveler to other similarly sized trailers, and the sticker price is even more impressive: the Bambi 22FB starts at $77,300, the Caravel 22FB at $92,300, and all the 23-foot models clock in over six figures.

This is Airstream, though, so they’ve got more high-minded ideals than just girth and economy.

A few unique design features on the World Traveler include the management of the air conditioner, which is placed inside the body of the trailer rather than sticking out of the top, leading to a more streamlined and efficient towing experience. As for the living space, while the Scandinavian-inspired aesthetic, sleeping space for four and separate lavatory and shower are all well and good, it’s the windows where Airstream decided to try something new: The dual-pane acrylic windows feature screens that can be pulled down to allow airflow and separate blinds that can be pulled up for privacy, which is unique to this model. You can also forgo both and throw the windows open wide to the seaside or campsite you’ve chosen.

The interior of the Airstream World Traveler trailer, with a view of the two twin beds laid out in a V shape
The main sleeping area features two twin beds in a V shape, allowing for more storage and room to move.
Airstream

As with all models, there are a number of upgrades buyers can tack on to amp up the experience (and the price). Standard features on the World Traveler include a 24-inch flatscreen TV, JBL stereo, ducted AC system, Truma Combi eco plus furnace and water heater, two-burner stovetop and 3.1-cubic-foot refrigerator, while optional equipment includes pre-wired solar panels with lithium battery storage, microwave and powered cooler. 

If you’re a newcomer to the RV experience, or a longtime RVer with an Airstream on your bucket list, the World Traveler may be a gift from the wanderlust gods. But if you are in the market for something a littler larger or more capable, Airstream introduced two other new models at last week’s Florida RV SuperShow: the Atlas 25RT (starting at $289,900), a Class B motorhome with a floor plan that feature two twin beds in the rear; and the Trade Wind 27FB ($155,400), now the longest version of this model and featuring “the most capable off-grid electrical system ever offered in an Airstream travel trailer.”

Alex Lauer

Alex Lauer

Alex Lauer is the features editor at InsideHook. Since joining the company in 2016, he’s covered a wide range of topics, including cars, the environment, books and business.
