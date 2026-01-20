Hyundai Just Unveiled an Electric Camper Van Concept

Stuttgart, Germany is currently hosting the CMT Trade Fair, a massive gathering that attracts visitors and exhibitors from all over the world. Much like CES, plenty of companies use the occasion to show off both new products and glimpses of what might be coming down the line. One of those companies is the automaker Hyundai, who debuted the electric version of their Staria van at the Brussels Motor Show earlier this month.



Attendees at CMT got to see another side of the Staria: a fully electric camper van that builds on the design and engineering of the Staria Electric and adds a few new features designed to make it a go-to destination for the great outdoors.



The features added with camping in mind include solar panels atop the van and a pop-up roof that allows more light into the living space. This concept vehicle also included a touchscreen system that allows for detailed control of light and shade within the van. As for one’s traveling options, the concept van has a range of around 400 kilometers (or 248 miles) on a single change.

It’s a promising concept vehicle — but how likely are we to see a production version? According to Hyundai’s announcement, some of that will depend on the feedback the automaker gets from CMT attendees. Hyundai also noted that a production version of this would use the Staria Electric as its starting point and would be intended “for the European market.” That’s promising news for eco-friendly campers in Europe — and less so for their counterparts across the Atlantic.

