Culture > Music

Scientists Unlocked a Music Festival Mystery

If you've ever wondered why mosquitoes bite some people at festivals and not others, science has an answer

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 26, 2025 2:23 pm EDT
Crowd at Lowlands music festival
Fans of the band NERD in the front rows of the crowd at Lowlands festival.
Paul Bergen/Redferns

If you’ve ever attended an outdoor music festival and wondered why your exposed skin was serving as a feast for mosquitoes, the answer might have to do with your drink of choice. In what might be the most impressive choice for fieldwork ever, a group of researchers arrived at the Netherlands’ Lowlands Music Festival seeking to answer an existential question for many music fans: Does drinking beer make someone more attractive to mosquitoes?

The paper, which has an all-time great title — “Blood, sweat, and beers: investigating mosquito biting preferences amidst noise and intoxication in a cross-sectional cohort study at a large music festival” — was based on results from a lab that was set up at the festival in question. Participants in the study were asked questions about their personal hygiene, diet and alcohol consumption. Then, each participant had their arm placed in a cage where mosquitoes could choose between biting them and opting for a sugar feed.

Among the scientists’ findings: drinking beer does make someone more attractive to mosquitoes. The authors wrote that “mosquitoes showed a clear fondness for those who drank beer over those who abstained from the liquid gold.” Attraction itself also sparked interest from the airborne insects. The scientists observed, “participants that successfully lured a fellow human into their tent the previous night also proved more enticing to mosquitoes.”

As for what turned mosquitoes off, the use of sunscreen and an aversion to showering made the bugs less likely to feast. Which may leave some hygiene-focused music fans with a dilemma on their hands.

Inside One of the World’s Most Remote Music Festivals
Inside One of the World’s Most Remote Music Festivals
 The Faroe Islands’ G! Festival takes place in a village of 500 people, surrounded by stunning landscapes

The researchers who conducted the study concluded that mosquitoes “simply have a taste for the hedonists among us.” As Paul Arnold observed in an article on the study for Phys.org, the scope of these results is limited, with a focus on only one festival. Still, the paper’s authors did note that their work is “to our knowledge the largest study of its kind.” If nothing else, it’s a good reminder about the importance of sunscreen at outdoor festivals.

More Like This

Music festival crowd
When It Comes to Music Festivals, Nostalgia Is in Vogue
Festival attendees at Lollapalooza 2021
Is There Room for Actual Adults at Chicago’s Summer Music Festivals?
A New Book Goes Behind the Scenes at the Glastonbury Music Festival
A New Book Goes Behind the Scenes at the Glastonbury Music Festival
Hippies dancing at The Isle of Wight Festival in 1969. (Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty)
There Were Plenty of Music Festivals in ’69 That Weren’t Woodstock

Leisure > Drinks > Beer
Culture
Culture > Music
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Vacheron Constantin
Vacheron Constantin Celebrates Its 270th Birthday with One of the Most Complicated Watches of the Year
A Japanese man walking down the street.
The Japanese Walking Workout You Should Do Four Times a Week
You Look Rich cocktail at La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills
Why You Should Order a Split-Base Cocktail
A man sitting cross-legged at the airport gate, reading a newspaper.
6 of the Best Stretches to Try Before a Long Flight
SpaceX rocket launch
SpaceX's Next Big Challenge? Safely Launching Starship From Texas.
The elegance of a waterfront stay, without the ocean crowds.
10 Idyllic Lakefront Hotels Across the United States

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Music, Right This Way

Crowd at Lowlands music festival

Scientists Unlocked a Music Festival Mystery

Teacher and Student: How Jeff Tweedy’s “Solo Band” Is Revitalizing His Career

Teacher and Student: How Jeff Tweedy’s “Solo Band” Is Revitalizing His Career

Boyz II Men in concert

This Wellness Vacation Includes Quality Time With Boyz II Men

James Hetfield of Metallica playing guitar

The Hamptons' Hottest Musical Act Is...Metallica?

Explore More Music

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week