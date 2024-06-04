Culture > Music

When It Comes to Music Festivals, Nostalgia Is in Vogue

Whether or not that's a good thing remains to be seen

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 4, 2024 10:54 am
Music festival crowd
Are music festivals becoming nostalgia factories?
Getty Images

Ever since the pandemic, touring has become that much more challenging for countless working musicians. The Black Keys recently announced that they would be shifting the focus of their next U.S. tour from arenas to smaller venues, and a recent NBC News report noted that they’re far from the only artist to encounter existential challenges to the touring life. NBC cited a few possible reasons for this, from economic anxiety among ticket buyers to the largest tours taking up an even larger share of the proverbial pie.

Still, there is one sector of live music that seems to be thriving: festivals that tap into audiences’ nostalgia for a bygone musical era, be it the 1980s or early 2000s. As The Guardian‘s David Renshaw observed, festivals like Just Like Heaven and Lovers & Friends are arguably looking like safer bets than Coachella. Renshaw wrote that some of these festivals appeal to older Millennials, aka “people with disposable income who find themselves ageing out of the reflex of keeping up with new music.”

That said, it isn’t quite an either/or situation here; Goldenvoice, the company behind Coachella and Stagecoach, is also responsible for feativals like Cruel World (headlined this year by Duran Duran). the aforementioned Just Like Heaven (headlined by the Postal Service) and the punk-focused No Values.

The last of those is potentially the most interesting in its blend of old and new. The first three artists on the festival’s poster — Misfits, Social Distortion and Iggy Pop — have all been doing their thing for decades. The fourth-billed Turnstile are relative newcomers, and they aren’t the only relatively contemporary acts on the bill — see also, Soul Glo and Viagra Boys.

What Does the Black Keys’ Tour Cancellation Say About Live Music in 2024?
What Does the Black Keys’ Tour Cancellation Say About Live Music in 2024?
 It could be emblematic of larger changes

Whether large or small, it’s a challenging landscape for countless musicians out there right now. And it’s not like the emphasis on nostalgia started in 2021; well over a decade ago, the sorely missed All Tomorrow’s Parties often featured artists performing albums in their entirety — though that was far from the only draw there. But if the future of live music involves revisiting the same artists over and over, it begs the question of if or when up-and-coming artists will find their moment to break through and find an audience.

More Like This

Hippies dancing at The Isle of Wight Festival in 1969. (Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty)
There Were Plenty of Music Festivals in ’69 That Weren’t Woodstock
A New Book Goes Behind the Scenes at the Glastonbury Music Festival
A New Book Goes Behind the Scenes at the Glastonbury Music Festival
Taylor Swift live
Survey: Gen Z Twice as Likely to Call In Sick to See Live Music as Millennials
A psychedelic night sky over a music festival
Newport Folk Festival’s Jay Sweet on the Post-Pandemic Future of Live Music

Culture
Culture > Music
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A group of men stretching on the ground. The frog pose is an ideal yoga pose and stretch for people who sit all day.
A Dead-Simple Stretch for People Who Sit All Day
Genesis Neolun concept
Genesis's Upcoming GV90 Could Reshape the High-End SUV World
Connor McDavid of the Oilers, who are vying for a spot in the NHL's Stanley Cup Final 
Ball Is in NHL’s Court With NBA on Hold
Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever.
Caitlin Clark Is Down and the WNBA Can’t Help Her Get Up
The cast of "St. Elmo's Fire," directed by Joel Schumacher, 1985. Left to right: Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Mare Winningham, Judd Nelson and Andrew McCarthy.
The Best Movies, TV and Music for June
an illustration of a hot dog with mustard and an american flag toothpick on a red background
A Guide to the 11 Most Beloved Regional Hot Dog Styles in the United States

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Music, Right This Way

Music festival crowd

When It Comes to Music Festivals, Nostalgia Is In Vogue

Michael Mauldin

How Producer Michael Mauldin Is Working to Preserve Black Music’s Legacy

Ticketmaster logo

Ticketmaster's Latest Headache Is a Wide-Ranging Data Breach

Madonna on the "Celebration" tour

Madonna's Los Angeles Concert Prompts Lawsuit

Explore More Music

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco