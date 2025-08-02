Bob Dylan’s Onetime Harlem Residence Is For Sale

While he’s predominantly known for his music – as well as his Nobel Prize and his foray into whiskey – it’s safe to say that Bob Dylan also has an eye for architecture. For a time, the legendary musician owned a townhouse in the Harlem neighborhood of Striver’s Row. What’s especially notable about it was the architecture firm that designed it: McKim, Mead & White, whose distinctive buildings can be seen all over New York City.



And now, for the right price, Dylan’s old digs can be yours. That information comes via Michelle Cohen of 6sqft, along with the news that the townhouse in question is now on the market. Dylan hasn’t lived there in a while; it was his place from 1996 to 2000. At the time that he sold it, it was for $560,000. In 2025, it’s going for quite a bit more: the asking price is an even $3 million.



The listing for the property includes a number of enticing details, including some contemporary upgrades like an HVAC system and soundproof windows from CitiQuiet that accentuate rather than overpower the building’s design. The townhouse itself dates back to 1893, and the building’s various owners have done a good job of keeping it well-maintained without losing sight of its historical qualities.

Other notable details include multiple parking spaces, access to the neighborhood’s distinctive alleyway and a “Parlor Floor” with 10-foot ceilings. All told, the townhouse is home to five bathrooms and windows that overlook 139th Street. Will it inspire your next great album? Inspiration can come from many angles, after all.