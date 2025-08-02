Culture > Music

Bob Dylan’s Onetime Harlem Residence Is For Sale

The musician lived there in the late 1990s

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 2, 2025 1:48 pm EDT
Bob Dylan in the 1980s
Bob Dylan onstage in the 1980s.
Brian Rasic/Getty Images

While he’s predominantly known for his music – as well as his Nobel Prize and his foray into whiskey – it’s safe to say that Bob Dylan also has an eye for architecture. For a time, the legendary musician owned a townhouse in the Harlem neighborhood of Striver’s Row. What’s especially notable about it was the architecture firm that designed it: McKim, Mead & White, whose distinctive buildings can be seen all over New York City.

And now, for the right price, Dylan’s old digs can be yours. That information comes via Michelle Cohen of 6sqft, along with the news that the townhouse in question is now on the market. Dylan hasn’t lived there in a while; it was his place from 1996 to 2000. At the time that he sold it, it was for $560,000. In 2025, it’s going for quite a bit more: the asking price is an even $3 million.

The listing for the property includes a number of enticing details, including some contemporary upgrades like an HVAC system and soundproof windows from CitiQuiet that accentuate rather than overpower the building’s design. The townhouse itself dates back to 1893, and the building’s various owners have done a good job of keeping it well-maintained without losing sight of its historical qualities.

One New York City Street Is Attracting Bob Dylan Fans
One New York City Street Is Attracting Bob Dylan Fans
 It’s the place to go to re-create a classic album cover

Other notable details include multiple parking spaces, access to the neighborhood’s distinctive alleyway and a “Parlor Floor” with 10-foot ceilings. All told, the townhouse is home to five bathrooms and windows that overlook 139th Street. Will it inspire your next great album? Inspiration can come from many angles, after all.

More Like This

Bob Dylan billboard
Bob Dylan’s Been Getting Very Retro at His Recent Concerts
Bob Dylan in 1973's "Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid."
Surprise Release of ‘70s Bob Dylan Rarities Comes With a Catch
A scene from "A Complete Unknown"
A New Levi’s Collection Evokes Bob Dylan’s 1960s Style
Bob Dylan in 2019.
Want to Buy Bob Dylan’s Scottish Estate? Now You Can.

Culture
Culture > Music
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Thermacell Mosquito Repellent
Review: We Tested Thermacell’s Rechargeable Mosquito Repellent
Single brown egg in blue carton, representing choline-rich foods for brain health.
The Nutrient Your Brain’s Been Begging For
The field before Super Bowl LIX
Report: NFL Punishing Players for Reselling Super Bowl Tickets
Calendar watches
The World’s Best Annual Calendar Watches
A woman in athletic clothing climbs an outdoor city staircase, showcasing strong posture and gait.
What Your “Stair Technique” Says About Your Body
Images from "Freaky Friday," Happy Gilmore" and "Air Bud," as well as their more recent sequels and reboots
Millennial Movie Nostalgia Is Officially Out of Control

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Music, Right This Way

Bob Dylan in the 1980s

Bob Dylan's Onetime Harlem Residence Is For Sale

See/Hear August 2025

See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for August 2025

Country Thunder Wisconsin 2025 Diary

Country Thunder Wisconsin 2025 Diary

Oasis fans with beer

Cardiff Bars Just Learned How Much Oasis Fans Like Beer

Explore More Music

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week