Your Monday morning dose of wellness motivation

Subscribe
Wellness > Mental Health

Why Can I Fall Asleep on the Couch and Not in My Bed?

Sleep experts explain why your brain resists rest when it matters most

By Lauren Vinopal @LaurenVino
June 6, 2025 12:56 pm EDT
Man sleeping on sofa in his living room. We asked sleep experts about people who have sleep anxiety in a bed, but can sleep fine on a couch.
Unfortunately, couch sleeps are not created equal. Here's how to get eight hours in the bedroom.
Lucy Lambriex/Getty Images

I recently had the privilege of watching stand-up comedian Michael Meyers work out some new jokes, one of which hit particularly close to home. The Chicago-based performer said he never sleeps in his bed; he can only fall asleep on his couch. At my lowest points as a lifelong insomniac, the only way I could get myself to doze off was on the couch with the TV on, like a stubborn dad who’s “just resting his eyes.”

Having yet to discuss this affliction with another person (beyond my dad, who obviously inspired it), I caught up with Meyers after his set. The comedian suspects his preference for sleeping on the couch started as a kid, mostly because he hated going to bed. “Once you go to bed, the fun part of the day, which is the night, is over,” Meyers told me. “And the next thing you have to do is the day again. So when you go to bed, you’re giving up.”

Meyers and I exchanged memories of not being able to sleep growing up despite our parents’ best efforts. Warm milk, Sleepytime tea, children’s melatonin…you name it, we’ve tried it. While well-meaning on the part of our folks, all of this put an increased amount of pressure on falling and staying asleep — a pressure that’s followed us into adulthood and onto our couches. 

It’s a Sleep Anxiety Thing

According to board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Mike McGrath, sleep anxiety has a lot to do with why it’s seemingly easier to fall asleep on the couch.

“From a psychological perspective, it’s easier for a person to fall asleep on a couch compared to a bed because the person isn’t necessarily thinking or worried about falling asleep,” explains McGrath, who is also the chief clinical officer of multiple rehab facilities. (People who struggle with insomnia are at an increased risk for developing substance abuse disorders.)

“A person may just be relaxing, watching TV on a couch, and not even thinking about sleep at all. Without this worry or pressure to fall asleep, they might find it easier to sleep.”

The Charge by InsideHook
The Charge by InsideHook

A wellness newsletter to help you move better, think clearer and stay in the game longer. One email every Monday — we’re building habits, not chasing hacks.

Sign Up

Are Couch Sleeps Created Equal?

Given how essential sleep is for mental and physical health, it’s just as easy to assume that a full night of couch sleep would be better than a night of no sleep. However, ear, nose and throat specialist Dr. Donald Beasley warns that these sleep habits can have long-term consequences.

“The awkward angles can really mess with your neck and back,” says Beasley, the founder of Boise ENT. This doesn’t just cause discomfort and back problems; it can also lead to breathing issues that “disrupt your sleep and leave you feeling exhausted when you wake up. Over time, this really isn’t good for your health.”

What Should You Do About It?

Beasley, like many sleep experts, recommends cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) to treat the root cause of couch-snoozing: anxiety about not sleeping. While less well-known than medications like Ambien, studies show CBT-I is just as effective — without the risks of tolerance, sleep-driving or midnight pantry raids.

CBT-I works much like traditional cognitive behavioral therapy, which helps reframe unhelpful thoughts about yourself and the world. Here, the focus is sleep. For people like Meyers — and myself — that means learning not to spiral. Yes, chronic sleep deprivation can harm your health. But lying awake reciting those stats is hardly helpful.

If therapy feels like too much too soon, Beasley suggests starting with the basics of good sleep hygiene. “Stick to a regular sleep schedule and make sure your bedroom is conducive to sleep — quiet, dark and cool,” he says. “Also, put away those screens before you hit the hay.” 

Sleep Well, Mike Meyers

For Meyers, screens may be the hard part. As a touring comedian, he often sleeps in a hotel bed, with the TV on. But for now, this diversion from his house couch has helped. “I have more daily anxiety about what I have to do at home,” he says, “but in a hotel, I can just relax.”

And that’s the point of CBT-I: to relax about sleep. It might sound redundant to natural sleepers, but it’s harder than it sounds. Even Beasley admits that someone can do the therapy, set the perfect sleep conditions — and still have rough nights. The key is not to panic. Just let it go, and try again.

“There are nights, though, when sleep just won’t come, no matter what you try,” he says. “On those rare evenings, sleeping on the couch might be better than not sleeping at all.”

More Like This

Man in business attire napping on a bench during the afternoon, symbolizing midday fatigue or energy slump at work.
How to Power Through the Afternoon Slump
Plunge CEO and co-founder Ryan Duey shares his work routine for InsideHook's "How I Work" series
How I Work: Plunge CEO Ryan Duey Goes to Sleep Thinking About the Roman Empire
Close-up of a woman sleeping with a smartwatch tracking her sleep data. Here's what the science says about sleep and aging.
What Does Sleep Have to Do With Aging? Everything.
Rockwell Shah and N.B. Patil of Ozlo, the tech company behind Ozlo Sleepbuds
Can a Pair of Earbuds Fix America’s Sleep Problems?

Wellness > Longevity
Wellness > Mental Health
Lauren Vinopal is a contributing writer to InsideHook. She loves writing about mental health, nutrition and relationships, usually through a humorous lens. Her work has been featured in MTV News, Vice, GQ, Fatherly, MEL Magazine and...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Man in bed pouring coffee and milk simultaneously with both hands
The Cognitive Benefits of Using Your Non-Dominant Hand
Boulevard Brewing Co.
12 United States Breweries Worth Traveling For
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
The styles you should be wearing this summer according to cool women
Here’s What You Should Wear This Summer, According to Cool Women
American actress Daryl Hannah with British dancer Wayne Sleep at a party after the London premiere of the film "Steel Magnolias"
Tinder Is Testing Out a New Height Filter
anOrdain Model 2 Porcelain; Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Carbonox; Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925; Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Lapis Lazuli Dial; Omega Railmaster
The Best Watches of May

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Mental Health, Right This Way

Man sleeping on sofa in his living room. We asked sleep experts about people who have sleep anxiety in a bed, but can sleep fine on a couch.

Why Can I Fall Asleep on the Couch and Not in My Bed?

Jonathan Leary, CEO of Remedy Place, in a black sweater with “Cloud 9” text behind him and a backdrop of bright blue sky and clouds

For Remedy Place’s Jonathan Leary, Happiness Is 6 Minutes in an Ice Bath

AI text windows

Hate Being Ghosted? A New App Might Help With That.

Man sitting in sunlight with eyes closed, reflecting in a quiet garden.

How to Be a Man Who Actually Understands His Emotions

Explore More Mental Health

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water