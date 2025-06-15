Wellness > Longevity

Is Tennis the Key to a Long Life?

One centenarian thinks so

June 15, 2025 5:45 pm EDT
Tennis ball pattern
One centenarian's advice on aging well involves tennis.
Getty Images

Everyone ages differently, but looking closely at the lives of centenarians who remain active as their age hits three digits can be instructive. There are figures like jazz musician Marshall Allen, who recently celebrated turning 101 by taking to the stage with the likes of André 3000. Last year, in an interview with The Guardian, he cited the importance of “discipline” in keeping him thriving — good advice for both living well and making art.

Another perspective comes from another guy who’s been doing something he loves for longer than most people have been alive. That’s Henry Young — also 101 — who’s been a lifelong tennis player but only began playing seriously when he retired at the age of 70. As he told Jo Khan at The Guardian, he’s adopted an ethos of sticking to the game, even when he’s endured injuries that he’s seen lead others to bring their competitive days to a close.

“I’m doing my little bit to persuade people to keep on trying, because we’re all living longer these days,” Young told The Guardian. In recent years, his profile has become more and more prominent; in October of 2023, he became the first centenarian to compete in the World Masters Individual Championships, held in Mallorca. (He defeated his opponent, Mateo Camps Simon, in the first round 6-2 6-3.)

In a 2024 interview, Northeastern University’s Art Kramer, who directs the university’s Center for Cognitive and Brain Health, provided one explanation for why racquet sports seem to be connected to longevity.

“If there is a connection between racquet sports and somewhat better levels of mortality and perhaps brain health, that might be due to the fact that it’s not simply exercise, it’s exercise with others — and social interaction has been found to have benefits for cognitive and brain health,” he told Northeastern Global News. It’s not hard to connect that to other activities that blend physical exertion and interpersonal interactions as well; certainly, it’s food for thought when pondering a longer life.

