Wellness > Longevity

10 Habits That Redditors Wish They’d Adopted Sooner

A set of commandments for living better as soon as tomorrow

By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity
Updated February 17, 2026 12:18 pm EST
A man rowing off the coast of Scotland.
From purging excess possessions to taking a yearly vacation.
Corbis via Getty Images

One of the more helpful prompts I’ve found in the r/AskReddit subreddit asked: “What improved your quality of life so much, you wish you did it sooner?”

Reddit — for those who’ve never really taken the plunge — has a bit more quality control than social media platforms like Instagram and X. The site relies on user upvotes, as opposed to an agenda-driven algorithm, so a subreddit’s best answers (usually) rise to the top.

There are literally 20,000 answers to this question, but we took the liberty of sourcing 10 of the most popular suggestions and detailing them below. You’ll notice that these “commandments” — and their accompanying quotes — are not exactly mind-bending pieces of wisdom. But they are helpful reminders on how you can start living a healthy life tomorrow. More often than not, it’s those gentle nudges we’re actually able to follow through on.

Maybe you’ll read through the list and say, “I already do everything here.” In that case, we recommend heading to the prompt and combing through yourself for extra insights. It’s high time we talked openly about qualify of life, even if on an anonymous message board. Look for “stealable” items and add them to your routine — you will not regret it.

How to Form Healthy Habits Using the 66-Day Rule
How to Form Healthy Habits Using the 66-Day Rule
 Don’t fret a bad start to the year. Your resolutions might not stick until March.

1. Walking Every Single Day

“After years of trying to run, I simply started walking. Five to seven miles a day in good weather. It is literally life changing in terms of mental and physical health.”

2. Taking a Yearly Vacation

“Even something simple. Time away from the usual day-to-day works wonders.”

3. Figuring Out Your Priorities

“I stopped saying yes to things I didn’t want to do.”

4. Hydrating Like You Mean It

“I started drinking water first thing in the morning and keep it up throughout the day.”

Sleep Like an Olympian: 7 Habits to Steal From the World’s Best
Sleep Like an Olympian: 7 Habits to Steal From the World’s Best
 You may not be able to ski like “King Klaebo,” but you can sleep like him

5. Getting a Good Bed

“I’ll never go back to a cheap bed. Unbelievably worth every damn penny.”

6. Purging Excess Possessions

“I went full Marie Kondo on my closet. Felt weird, but it was great.”

7. Quitting Drinking

“Everything else came with that: Early mornings. Exercise. Weight loss. Rebuilding relationships. Remembering everything.”

8. Cycling to Work

“It’s exercise and transportation for free, plus I actually feel awake when I get there.”

9. Stopping Negative Self-Talk

“If I wouldn’t say it to a friend, I don’t say it to myself. My confidence has shot through the roof.”

10. Retiring Earlier Than Anticipated

“Should have done it much sooner. Blood pressure is down. Lost weight. No longer stressed out. Can now talk to people without wanting to kill them.”

Meet your guide

Tanner Garrity

Tanner Garrity

Tanner Garrity is a senior editor at InsideHook, where he’s covered wellness, travel, sports and pop culture since 2017. He also authors The Charge, InsideHook’s weekly wellness newsletter. Beyond the newsroom, he can usually be found running, skating, reading, writing fiction or playing tennis. He lives in Brooklyn.
More from Tanner Garrity »

More Like This

A man staring at the sky, sitting in a beach chair.
Are You Any Good at Thinking for Pleasure?
A view of a Paris street, with a Morris column in the foreground displaying an advertising poster
What Is a Life of Nonstop Ads Doing to Our Minds?
Two surfers swimming in brilliant blue water.
One Surefire Way to Boost Your Brain Health This Year
A man typing on an old keyboard.
What Years of Typing and Texting Do to Your Hands

Wellness > Fitness
Wellness > Longevity
Wellness > Mental Health
Wellness

Most Popular

Two of Lelo's Sexual Wellness Devices
Lelo's Luxurious High-Tech Sex Toys Are Up to 30% Off
Beyond expiration dates, many countries require multiple blank pages
This Minor Passport Error Could End Your Vacation
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
An Olympian napping in the cold.
Sleep Like an Olympian: 7 Habits to Steal From the World’s Best
A Nordic skier lunges for the finish line, with Norwegian fans in the stands behind him.
Meet the VO2 Max Kings of the Winter Olympics
A collage of the sexiest TV scenes of all time, just in time for Valentine's Day
The Sexiest TV Scenes of All Time, According to the Women of InsideHook

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

All-in-one, from the comfort of your own home.

This AI-Powered Home Gym Acts As Your Own Personal Trainer

Microscope looking at a slide

Y Chromosome Loss May Impact Men More Than Previously Thought

Pickleball gear on a court

Long Island Municipal Government Bans New Pickleball Courts

Doctors looking at brain scans

A New Study Could Change How We Think About Parkinson's Disease

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?