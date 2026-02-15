Culture > Sports

Long Island Municipal Government Bans New Pickleball Courts

The ban is in place for the next three months

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 15, 2026 8:07 pm EST
Pickleball gear on a court
A recreational sport can be surprisingly controversial.
Aleksander Saks/Unsplash

If you’re one of the thousands of people who call Glen Cove, New York home, there are plenty of things to do both at home and in the community — but if you’re looking to take up pickleball without leaving your house’s yard, you might encounter a bump in the road. As the Long Island Press‘s Casey Fahrer reports, the city’s government recently implemented a three-month ban on new pickleball facilities on private property.

The new law includes a prohibition on “the conversion of any surface on residential property for the purpose of playing pickleball.” At issue, the city’s mayor Pam Panzenbeck told the Press, are concerns over the distinctive sound of pickleball games. The temporary ban is now awaiting state approval; it will also require a review of “the possible impacts on the quality of life for city residents if pickleball courts are permitted.”

Concerns over the sound of pickleball can go beyond simple NIMBYism. Last year, the Acoustical Study of America released a study that pointed to health issues that could arise as a result to long-term exposure to the sounds of pickleball. These included “disrupted sleep, cardiac and neurologic issues,” with some study participants also describing hearing “phantom pops” even when pickleball was not being played.

Golf’s Answer to Pickleball Is Spreading Across the US
Golf’s Answer to Pickleball Is Spreading Across the US
 Park golf is picking up steam

Overall, a fast-growing way for people to engage in regular physical activity is a good thing, and hopefully the people of Glen Cove can find a workable balance between a popular sport and reducing the sounds it makes. Loud noises are not the only drawback to pickleball that has come into focus recently. This week, NBC News reported on a pickleball-inspired brawl in Florida that led to multiple arrests and involved approximately 20 people. Sports can be a great way to blow off steam, but not like this.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Pickleball balls and court
Public Arguments Over Pickleball Are Much More Widespread Than You’d Expect
People play pickleball at the Arroyo Seco Racquet Club in South Pasadena
Americans Are More Active, Thanks in Large Part to Pickleball
Neon green indoor pickleball courts at Chicken N Pickle in Texas
From the Majors to “Picklemall,” Texas Is Pickleball Heaven
Union Boat Club
Could Fives Have a Second Life as a Pickleball Alternative?

Culture
Wellness > Fitness
Culture > Sports
Wellness

Recommended

Suggested for you

Two of Lelo's Sexual Wellness Devices
Lelo's Luxurious High-Tech Sex Toys Are Up to 30% Off
A collage of the sexiest TV scenes of all time, just in time for Valentine's Day
The Sexiest TV Scenes of All Time, According to the Women of InsideHook
Beyond expiration dates, many countries require multiple blank pages
This Minor Passport Error Could End Your Vacation
A collage of Gen Z students on their phones with a phone graphic in front showing the TikTok logo on brains
Gen Z Labeled “Dumber” Than Their Parents, But Also “Overconfident”
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
Bronze medalist Sturla Holm Laegreid of Team Norway is embraced by Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold of Team Norway after the medal ceremony
The One Thing You Should Not Do If You Cheat on Someone

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Pickleball gear on a court

Long Island Municipal Government Bans New Pickleball Courts

Doctors looking at brain scans

A New Study Could Change How We Think About Parkinson's Disease

A do not disturb sign.

How a Sex Writer Books a Hotel 

An Olympian napping in the cold.

Sleep Like an Olympian: 7 Habits to Steal From the World’s Best

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?