Wellness

Golf’s Answer to Pickleball Is Spreading Across the US

Park golf is picking up steam

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 14, 2025 2:34 pm EDT
Two people playing park golf
Is the U.S. ready for a pickleball-esque version of golf?
Nippon Park Golf Association NPGA/YouTube

There’s a sport gaining ground in the United States that has numerous similarities to an already-popular sport here, but with slightly different gear and played with larger balls. If you’re thinking to yourself, “Yeah, we know about pickleball already,” well, it’s not pickleball. The sport is park golf, developed in Japan in the 1980s and beginning to make its presence felt globally.

One park golf course recently opened in the New York metropolitan area — specifically, at Great Gorge Golf Club in Vernon, New Jersey. The club in question has a long history (including an early connection to the Playboy Club) and currently touts the presence of a Tom Fazio-designed course on the premises. As NJ.com’s Rob Jennings reports, though, that’s no longer the only game in town.

Jennings recounted his own experience playing at Great Gorge, which is one of a handful of park golf courses currently operational in the United States. To play the game, Jennings wrote, he used “a single, shorter club that resembles a modified croquet mallet.” The size of both the club and the balls used in the sport keeps them relatively low when hit; all told, Jennings finished an 18-hole game in around an hour.

Park golf, created in 1983 by Atsushi Maehara, is a big deal in Japan; according to the International Park Golf Association of America, there are 1,300 courses to be found across the country. Things are moving more slowly here. With Great Gorge’s course now open, it joins another facility in the northeast — Destroyer Park Golf Course, which was the first of its kind to open in the U.S. in 2013.

Pair Putters With Potables at America’s Best Mini Golf Bars
Pair Putters With Potables at America’s Best Mini Golf Bars
 It’s like being a kid again (but way better because beer)

In a 2017 article for Golf Course Architecture, Quinn Thompson offered more insights into the sport, noting its appeal to young and old players alike. “[T]here was a lingering difference that came after each swing on a park course: I was having fun,” Thompson wrote. “There were no ten-minute searches for a five-dollar ball, no petty rules to look up in a book.”

It’s not hard to see the appeal here, for both experienced golf players and newcomers who might find spending a day on the green more of a chore than they’d like.

More Like This

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.
22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour
The Volair Mach 1 Forza pickleball paddle. We tested and reviewed the $180 carbon fiber model.
The Case for a $180 Carbon-Fiber Pickleball Paddle
SNL Golf sketch
Nate Bargatze Showed Off Golf’s Chaotic Side on a New “SNL”
Neon green indoor pickleball courts at Chicken N Pickle in Texas
From the Majors to “Picklemall,” Texas Is Pickleball Heaven

Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A woman in athletic clothing climbs an outdoor city staircase, showcasing strong posture and gait.
What Your “Stair Technique” Says About Your Body
The road trip you didn't know you needed
A Guide to the Loneliest Road in America
Todd Snyder x Sperry
Did Todd Snyder and Sperry Just Make the Greatest Boat Shoes of All Time?
A retro cartoon with a woman saying ICK!
What Is “The Ick,” and Are You, a Man, Giving It to Women?
Tom Selleck as Magnum P.I.
Take It From a Woman: Magnum P.I. Should Be Your Summer Style Inspiration
From Veso to Leatherman, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Trail Shoes, Tomato Vermouth and Leatherman Knives

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Two people playing park golf

Golf's Answer to Pickleball Is Spreading Across the US

Pharmacist weighing cannabis

A Proposed Law Could Let VA Doctors Discuss Cannabis

an industrial stairway leading up

Turns Out You Can Climb Stairs Competitively In Your 90s

Prince Bertil of Sweden playing Boccia at Sainte Maxime, France 1977.

7 Global Games to Play With Friends This Summer

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week