Tim Walz Is a Vinyl Guy. Here’s His Record Player of Choice.

We don’t often get political around here, so I will refrain from openly commenting on Kamala Harris’ selection of Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her running mate — except, of course, to call attention to the below Twitter thread. The photos, originally posted to Facebook way back in 2020, show Walz setting up a stereo system and bonding with his now-23-year-old daughter Hope over Bob Seger’s much-underrated 1980 album Against the Wind.

jesus christ come on lol pic.twitter.com/2d3r5PWCQL — Carmi xtsex (@CarmanTse) August 6, 2024

His stereo setup is modest but functional, featuring a Denon receiver, some big, vintage-looking floorstanding speakers and, the centerpiece, an Audio Technica LP60.

The LP60 has long been my (and everyone else’s) go-to recommendation for anyone looking to get started with vinyl as a hobby. It’s affordable, it sounds excellent and is far more durable than you’d expect, given its price point. If there’s anything negative to be said about it, it’s that it’s not particularly upgradable — meaning, if you want to go down a rabbit hole and start swapping out components like the stylus or cartridge, you’re out of luck and will have to replace the whole thing.

But! Presumably Tim Walz has better things to do (like signing into law a bill that requires Minnesota public school to stock menstrual products in all bathrooms at no cost to students) than obsessing over real audiophile shit, in which case I imagine the LP60 continues to serve him well.