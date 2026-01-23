Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Products of the Week: Frette Bedding, Japanese Twill and Sunnies

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Hanna Agro
January 23, 2026 1:51 pm EST
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Frette, Family Jones, Kith

The Gist

Our weekly roundup of the latest global releases in gear, apparel and tech, spotlighting this week's must-haves. Among the standout debuts are Frette's S/S 2026 collection, Buck Mason's Japanese Twill suit and Kith's new Team USA collection.

Key Takeaways

  • Frette unveils a Spring/Summer collection.
  • Buck Mason launches new products featuring Japanese Twill.
  • Kith teams up with Team USA ahead of the 2026 Olympics.
  • Year of the Horse drops continue.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Frette launches their S/S 2026 collection, Buck Mason drops some Japanese Twill products and Kith debuts a Team USA series.

Frette S/S 2026 Collection
Frette S/S 2026 Collection

Italian linen house Frette lives in some of your favorite hotel mainstays. The Ritz, The Setai and Peninsula properties all rely on the coveted bedding from Frette. The brand just announced their S/S 2026 collection, “My Sanctuary, Perfected by Frette.” The core of the collection relies on one of their most beloved fabrics, the jacquard. Each piece has a dense weave constructed from dyed threads.

shop here
Buck Mason Japanese Twill
Buck Mason Japanese Twill

Prepare to add this dapper ‘fit to your wardrobe. Buck Mason just dropped a two-piece Japanese Twill set comprised of pants and a jacket. The relaxed twill pants and the twill chore jacket are reminiscent of something out of Casablanca and can be worn (easily) together or mixed and matched with other staple pieces in your wardrobe.

shop here
Kith + Team USA
Kith + Team USA

In anticipation of the 2026 Olympics starting two weeks from today, Kith has dropped a series of nostalgic Team USA Olympic gear to get us ready. There are leather bomber jackets, soccer kits and keychain accessories for those who opt for subtle representation.

shop here
Juniper Jones Early Gray Gin
Juniper Jones Early Gray Gin

In the spirit of leaning into comforting things, a la your classic cup of Earl Gray Tea, Colorado-based distillery The Family Jones has released a barrel-aged version of their Juniper Jones gin infused with Teaeakoe Earl Grey tea and rested in ex-bourbon barrels that previously held Earl Grey tea leaves.

read more here
Jimmy Fairly New York Edit
Jimmy Fairly New York Edit

Parisian eyewear company Jimmy Fairly just launched their New York Edit. The collection is comprised of bold frames that are inspired by the city the collection is named for. Individual styles reference neighborhoods like The Madison or The Nolita frames.

shop here
Diesel Year of the Horse Collection
Diesel Year of the Horse Collection

Diesel, along with many other brands, just launched a YOTH capsule to celebrate incoming Lunar New Year. It’s made up of branded jeans, t-shirts and hoodies that feature printed horse graphics on them.

shop here

