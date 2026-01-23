Products of the Week: Frette Bedding, Japanese Twill and Sunnies

Italian linen house Frette lives in some of your favorite hotel mainstays. The Ritz, The Setai and Peninsula properties all rely on the coveted bedding from Frette. The brand just announced their S/S 2026 collection, “My Sanctuary, Perfected by Frette.” The core of the collection relies on one of their most beloved fabrics, the jacquard. Each piece has a dense weave constructed from dyed threads.