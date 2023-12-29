The 20 Best Products of 2023, According to InsideHook Editors

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Here at The Goods, we’d like to think we know a little something about products. Our team of expert editors have field-tested literally hundreds of running shoes, kitchen gadgets, record players and all other manner of items over the past year, surveyed thousands more and generally spent most of our waking hours thinking about the things that make our lives more efficient, stylish or better overall.

We commit to this undertaking not because it means scoring a coveted drop before it launches or being propositioned with the occasional freebie (although that helps too) but because we want to deliver quality product journalism on all the biggest, best and most important releases across the space — and because, as cynics, we’re fairly resolute in our stance that a ton of stuff on the market is junk. You need someone you can trust to deliver accurate, in-depth news and insights on whether the purchase you’re considering is actually worth your hard-earned dollars.

That’s why, to round out a year stuffed with more releases than ever, we proudly give you our top 20 products of 2023. These items, hand-selected by our editorial team, aren’t just some of the hottest items of the year, but innovative or radical in their own right, adding something of value — advancement, improvement or, at the very least, something to talk about — to a saturated market.

You’ll find our list of winners, ranging from fine-tuned headphones to clogs straight off of the runway. Each deserves a spot on this list due to a unique set of characteristics, but all are united in delivering quality we’ve come to demand in 2023. Strap in and enjoy. Below, the 20 best products of 2023.

When Huckberry announced it would be launching its first-ever waxed trucker jacket for women, the ladies of InsideHook were quite excited. The layer has been a bona fide staple in every male IH editor’s closet for years, and it was about time we hardwearing women had a workwear jacket that complimented our figures. The much anticipated Women’s Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker is, as the website notes, “a counterpart” to its beloved, best-selling men’s jacket — and features all the same components we love about the OG. It’s LA-made, waxed on both sides, weather-resistant and fully lined with a super-soft, striped fleece. The only difference is that it boasts a more feminine, tailored, cropped cut — making it a flattering, on-trend layer for the gals.

Between bedazzled gems from his eponymous label and a catalogue of challenging designs at Madridista luxury label Loewe, J.W. Anderson is undoubtable the designer of the year. But more than nautically-themed jumpsuits or tailoring perfection, it’s Anderson’s ability to incorporate fun into the altogether-too-serious business of fashion that’s really caught our attention. Case and point — the S/S23 Wellipet Clogs that broke the internet earlier this year.

This year, I was looking for earbuds that offered excellent noise cancellation, a tight fit, all-day comfort, tactile controls, a useful accompanying app and sound that approximates the best qualities of high-end over-ear headphones. Plus, good battery life, wireless charging and an aesthetically pleasing look. If the Elite 8 aren’t quite the most handsome earbuds around — they’re fine — they fit every other criteria I asked for. Our full review is here.

While Caraway made a name for itself with its non-stick cookware, the brand came out with a line of nice-looking, non-toxic stainless steel pots and pans. The brand’s fry pan, in particular, was quite the beauty to unbox. It’s made of shiny 5-ply steel, feels good in hand and sizzles, sears and sautés food quite nicely.

The advent of supershoes has (rightfully) cast much of the running gear focus on footwear, but the biggest innovation in the space wasn’t Adidas’ $500, possibly illegal road racers. It was a dinky GPS watch from wearable start-up Coros. The Pace 3 improves on all the areas that Coros’ previous releases heralded — a monstrous 38-hour battery life, pinpoint satellite accuracy, and, at just $229, an intro-level price for a premium product — and, with endorsements from the likes of GOATchoge, is set to become a serious competitor in the space. Keep your eyes on ’em, otherwise they might just blaze right past you.

For a product the size of a GameBoy hand-held gaming system, Analogue packs a hell of a punch. Compatible with 2,780+ titles from the classic GameBoy Color to the Atari Lynx and integrated with Nanoloop, the tiny device mashes vintage charm with an incredible blend of modern gaming, music production and specs for the total package, all at under $250. It’s a genuine feat for pocket-sized engineering.

Made-in-America is back, baby. CA-based Buck Mason is having a moment (if you can call an entire year a moment), born on the back of their simple-yet-elevated designs and laid back California ethos. The brand impressed us this year with the announcement of a factory acquisition in Mohnton, Pennsylvania, meaning that many of Buck’s perfectly-weighted tees are spun right here in the US-of-A. It’s a win for American manufacturing and for a star of a red-hot DTC brand. And for anyone who’s looking for an excellent t-shirt.

Following last year’s launch of the TheraFace Pro — a sophisticated 8-in-1 facial device — comes Therabody’s latest innovation in the beauty and facial health space: a red light therapy mask. Now, we know it looks absolutely terrifying but after using the new wellness tool for nearly four months now, we can attest that it’s a pretty cool device. The Theraface Mask offers a 9-minute, full-face LED light treatment that combines Red, Red + Infrared and Blue light therapies, along with tension-relieving vibrations. Basically, you’ll get a soothing head massage and firmer, younger-looking skin with this luxury beauty device.

Cocktail haven Death & Co. and artisanal kitchen brand Material teamed up for this eye-catching and clever stirred cocktail set, which features a straight-walled pitcher with a wavy handle (for better grip), a dual-sided mixing and muddling spoon, and a clear rippled step jigger. Barware this cool deserves a place front and center on your home bar.

For all your outdoor occasions, Yeti’s beverage bucket is a must-have centerpiece. It looks quite strapping perched on a table, is quite large (you can easily fit ice, a 6-pack or three bottles of wine — and then some.) As for how long it’ll keep those beverages cold, Yeti doesn’t have a precise time estimate (because you’ll likely be using this without its lid most of the time), but after testing it for ourselves this summer, we found it has the capability of keeping drinks cold for at least 12 hours. This bucket means business, and if you’re serious about your outdoor occasions or even solo drinking sessions, the Yeti Rambler Bucket is a solid investment.

We had the opportunity to try Mercado Famous’ recently launched “King” of Jamon this year — a light, buttery and unbelievably delicious leg of pork that’s been cured for 36 months in La Alberca, Spain — and have been dreaming of it ever since. Unfortunately we don’t have 1K to spend every time the craving hits (luckily the brand offers a Serrano whole Jamon at a more palatable price.) But if you’re looking to seriously wow your party guests at your next event, the Iberico makes for a remarkable, flavorful centerpiece.

For all the excellent versions out there, there’s been little change in the actually formula of carry-ons, which is perhaps why we’re so fixated on the breathtaking aesthetics of Rimowa’s Distinct collection. It’s a leap of faith for the luggage label, know for their stark chrome cases and minimalist sensibilities, and one that’s paid dividends. Call it peak indulgence, in every sense of the word.

The sub-$1,000 bookshelf speaker category is among the most crowded in the entire audio space, with outstanding options available from brands like Elac, Bowers & Wilkins, Klipsch and Wharfdale, but, new for 2023, the Focal Theva No1 is current favorite. Yes, they butt right up against the $1,000 mark, but they still offer a tremendous value: premium materials, crystal clear midrange and treble, with more than enough bass for most situations and musical styles. If you’ve been looking to upgrade, you’re not gonna do better than this for the money.

This fall, Maude launched “Band,” the brand’s first device designed specifically with partnered use in mind. Like the rest of the brand’s sexual health offerings, the vibrating ring is a sleek, sophisticated, charcoal-colored device that’s discreet enough to keep on a bedside table. You might also note that Band has a unique shape that’s noticeably different from other rings on the market. The patent-pending design and stretchable, FDA-grade silicone design ensure a comfortable, flexible fit. As for its main feature, Band offers five varying speeds of vibrations, making it perfect for simultaneous stimulation during partnered sex. After checking the ring out for ourselves, we can confirm the silicone device feels impressively soft and smooth against the skin. And unlike some other toys that are overloaded with features and a multitude of controls, Band keeps it simple with one single button that controls the on/off settings and the five-speed vibrations.

In September, we roasted an entire chicken in Our Place’s Wonder Oven, a 6-in-1 countertop appliance that bakes, roasts, toasts, broils, reheats and air-frys. After nearly a year of consistent use (and pushing it to its limits), we can earnestly say it might be one of the most impressive pieces of multi-functional kitchen equipment the kitchenware brand has produced. If you want a good-looking, easy-to-use appliance that will revolutionize leftovers, roast poultry in a pinch and save you time and stress in the kitchen, the Our Place Wonder Oven is a solid choice.

Collabing for the sake of collabing has become a pervasive malignancy in the fashion world, which is exactly why Our Legacy x Armani is so refreshing — it’s a partnership with something to say. Splattered with Mr. Armani’s beloved kitties, the sophisticated capsule of relaxed staples is simultaneously adventurous and wearable and made us genuinely excited to buy clothes for once. Suck it, Balenciaga x Fortnite.

The company’s beloved duffel series got a fresh (yet recycled) matte finish in November. Rest assured the new Black Hole Duffels perform as well as previous versions. Patagonia has shifted the fabric from virgin to 100% recycled TPU, helping decrease the brand’s dependence on virgin petroleum while still maintaining the weather-resistant, durable performance we’ve come to expect from the bag series.

2023 is the year that trail running went mainstream. We can justifiably announce this only because of the latest drop from New Balance x District Vision, a lugged runner that’s equal parts trail behemoth and cushioned trainer. Paired with a terrain-crushing sole unit, the Fresh Foam X More Trail is one of the cushiest runners we’ve tested over the year and has the added benefit of being dashingly on-trend.

Miracle cure-alls typically arouse our suspicions, but Magic Molecule’s 12-in-1 skin cleanser is the real deal. Formulated with a coalition of alcohol, parabens, sulfates, oil and fragrance-free vegan ingredients the easy-to-apply face spray smooths, softens and heals dry, irritated, sweaty or acne-prone skin. (We like to use it immediately post-workout for a quick cleanse and refresh). Ciao, 15-step skincare routine!

Doggie clothes? Nothing new. A little fleecy jumper for your mini-dachshund? Now that’s something to write home about. Little Beast’s fur-forward apparel has been a perennial pick for dog parent gifting since we discovered the label early this year, and moreso, the definition of an unexpected thing that’s made our year just that much better.