Culture > Internet

Unfortunately, People Are Still Using AI to Resurrect Dead Celebrities

The popularity of Sora isn't helping

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 12, 2025 9:55 pm EDT
Text warning of a fake video
An MIT Museum exhibit last year tested viewers' ability to recognize deepfakes.
Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Earlier this year, Rod Stewart faced criticism after showing an AI-generated video during one of his concerts that featured the recently-departed Ozzy Osbourne encountering other deceased musicians in the afterlife. As InsideHook managing editor Bonnie Stiernberg observed at the time, “digitally commanding someone’s likeness to do whatever you feel like having them do when they’re no longer alive to object is unethical.”

Sadly, the backlash to Stewart’s video has not ended this practice. And now several family members of deceased public figures have gone public with their objections to seeing AI-generated videos featuring their dead relatives. Earlier this week, Zelda Williams — daughter of Robin Williams — took to Instagram to ask fans of her father to stop sending her AI-generated videos of him.

“[P}lease, if you’ve got any decency, just stop doing this to him and to me, to everyone even, full stop,” she wrote, according to the BBC. “It’s dumb, it’s a waste of time and energy, and believe me, it’s NOT what he’d want.”

Robin Williams is not the only celebrity whose living relatives are concerned about deepfakes surfacing of their loved ones. In an article for The Washington Post, Tatum Hunter and Drew Harwell pointed out that other descendents of well-known people, including Ilyasah Shabazz (Malcolm X’s daughter) and Bernice King (Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter), have also been appalled to see their loved ones’ likenesses showing up in AI-generated videos.

Please Stop Using AI to Reanimate the Dead
Please Stop Using AI to Reanimate the Dead
 Rod Stewart is facing backlash over his AI-generated video of Ozzy Osbourne posing for selfies in heaven with other dead musicians

Hunter and Harwell cite the release of a new version of Sora as a factor in making these kinds of videos even more widespread. The videos described in the Post‘s article take a wide range of approaches, from ostensibly well-intentioned tributes to racist slop. Given that Sora reached over a million downloads less than a week after its launch, this trend may well continue to advance — even as more and more voices point out that it’s a terrible idea.

More Like This

Taylor Swift and Scarlett Johansson
Elon Musk’s Grok AI Is Now Generating Deepfake Nudes of Celebrities
Actor Tom Cruise walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone
Deepfakes Are on Reality TV Now. What Could Go Wrong?
Ko Wen-je
Are Deepfakes Interfering With Taiwan’s Presidential Election?
Anthony Bourdain
Anthony Bourdain Deepfake Sparks Ethical Questions Over Documentary

Culture
Culture > Internet
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Bar Leone cocktail
How Bar Leone Became the World’s Best Bar
Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet’s Haircut (and Watch) Is Unrecognizable
The race series is definitely exciting. But what does it do to your body?
Is HYROX Actually Good for You? It’s Complicated.
A man doing push-ups on the boardwalk.
Why You Should Focus More on “Strengthspan” Than Lifespan
Roosevelt Island subway station
NYC Is Exploring Geothermal Technology to Keep the Subway Cool
Television with subtitles on
Younger Americans Are Surprisingly Into Subtitles

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Internet, Right This Way

Text warning of a fake video

Unfortunately, People Are Still Using AI to Resurrect Dead Celebrities

Scammers are using AI and book clubs to target authors

AI Scammers Are Now Using Book Clubs to Target Authors

Spotify logo with light streaks

Can Spotify Regulate Misleading AI-Generated Music?

AI companionship is the newest trend in online dating. For those in relationships, its morality remains an open question.

I’m Dating an AI Chatbot. My Girlfriend Is Jealous.

Explore More Internet

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week