Culture > Internet

Turns Out There’s an Illicit Online Market for Faces

Scammers are already finding ways around facial-recognition security measures

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 16, 2024 10:50 am
A woman using her selfie camera on her phone to scan her face for facial recognition security measures
As facial recognition becomes more common, so will black markets for faces.
Getty Images

As we spend more and more time online, the places where we spend that time have bolstered their ability to verify that we are who we say we are. There’s a good reason for that; online fraud is on the rise, with news regularly breaking of massive data breaches that could put private information in the hands of malicious actors. Hence the reason that certain websites now require a photo or video of you to access certain features.

You might think that that would be enough to secure these websites and apps from scammers. Unfortunately, hackers are very resourceful — and not even people’s faces are safe. That’s the gist of an unnerving investigation by Joseph Cox at 404 Media, about the illicit market that’s developed to circumvent the security measures enacted by cryptocurrency exchanges and other high-stakes services.

Cox describes a brisk online trade in “specially-made sets of photos and videos of ordinary people.” In researching the story, 404 Media spent approximately $30 to obtain “80 photos and four videos of the same person” from a service that also lets potential buyers know if someone’s likeness has been sold fewer than five times. (This, evidently, makes the images less likely to attract attention.) According to a cybersecurity expert quoted in the article, there are more than a few such services available online.

How to Behave Online: 84 New Rules
How to Behave Online: 84 New Rules
 Advice for navigating work Slack, AI-fueled social media, dating apps and just about every facet of our always-online existence

At a time when concerns over AI-generated images being used in scams are also heating up, the relatively low-tech nature of this marketplace almost feels quaint — except, of course, for its potential use in fraud.

Encountering a scammer in an online space where you never expected to see them is an unsettling experience. It might also leave you wondering precisely how someone was able to bypass the systems put in place to protect the integrity of such services. The site described in 404 Media’s article offers one explanation: a marketplace where the barrier to entry is low and the things scammers can do with the resources available are expansive.

More Like This

Tesla Model 3
Hackers Won a Tesla After Successfully Breaking a Tesla
Netflix
Hackers Reactivate Dormant Netflix Accounts, Frustrate Billed Users
Radiohead
Hackers Demand Ransom from Radiohead for Stolen Music, Band Releases It Instead
Russian Hackers Are 8 Times Faster than Other Threats, Cybersecurity Firm Reports
Russian Hackers Are 8 Times Faster than Other Threats, Cybersecurity Firm Reports

Culture > Internet
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

The quail logo on the glass lid of a Smithey cast iron skillet
Why I Recommend Smithey Skillets More Than Any Other Cast Iron
Lago di Como, also known as Lario
Lake Como Isn’t Just for the Rich and Famous
Beer taste
Can, Bottle or Draft: Which Beer Tastes Better?
Friedman Memorial Airport, a brief drive down Idaho State Route 75 from Sun Valley
Sun Valley Billionaire Conference Draws Scorn From Local Pilots
From runners to sunglasses this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Smokey Bear Sunglasses, Suitcases and Runners
a collage of goods from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a grey background
The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Internet, Right This Way

A woman using her selfie camera on her phone to scan her face for facial recognition security measures

Turns Out There’s an Illicit Online Market for Faces

Senator Maria Cantwell

Senators Seek to Protect Artists From AI Abuse With New Bill

An illustration of music being composed by a computer. Three major record labels are suing two AI companies over copyright infringement.

AI Companies Face Lawsuits From Three Major Labels

Apple Intelligence logo

Apple and Meta Are Reportedly Exploring an AI Partnership

Explore More Internet

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours