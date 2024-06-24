How to Behave Online: 84 New Rules

No. Keep your babies and pets off of Zoom.

We had a coworker once who purposely had his cat crawl over him on every Zoom call (we get it, meetings are boring and you crave attention). Zoom isn’t an ideal way to communicate in a large group, so keep distractions to a minimum. If you must, show off your personal life during the first five minutes when “We’re just waiting for a few more people” is the only conversation. —Kirk Miller